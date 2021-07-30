Apple is overwhelmed by reports that Elon Musk has demanded to become CEO





Top line

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attacked Apple’s controversial practice of charging iPhone app makers on Friday. A deal if he replaces Apple CEO Tim Cook at the helm of a tech giant.

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has arrived on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Awards … [+] December 1, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

Important Facts of Getty Images

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Musk said Apple’s charges on the App Store have purchased a de facto global tax on the Internet and are providing support to Epic Games, which is currently suing Apple for its commission system.

It’s not clear why Mask, who frequently uses Twitter to comment on irrelevant topics, chose to blame Apple hard, but a few hours ago, the Los Angeles Times was part of Wall’s Times review. Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins, who published an amazing story about an explosive conversation between a mask and Cook, is an upcoming book about Tesla.

Higgins wrote that Cook highlighted buying a Tesla that was struggling at the time over the phone prior to the launch of the automaker’s 2016 Model 3, but Musk would be Apple’s CEO as a condition of sale. To Musk who insisted and told Cook to hang up.

Musk denied the claim on Friday, calling Higgins’ book false and boring. Musk said he had never spoken to Cook, claiming he was open to selling Tesla to Apple many years ago, but Cook declined the invitation to talk.

Cook told The New York Times Kara Swisher that he had great praise and respect for the company he founded, but had never spoken to musk earlier this year.

Forbes is asking Apple and Tesla for comment.

Main background

Musk first said he failed to overture to talk to Cook last December after Reuters reported that Apple was aiming to start building self-driving cars by 2024. [Teslas] The Model 3 program led to production difficulties and significant losses for automakers in 2017 and 2018. Musk said Cook refused to meet about the sale. Since then, Tesla’s earnings and market capitalization have increased significantly.

Important quote

On Friday afternoon, Musk tweeted that there was a time when Apple requested to meet Cook to talk about buying Tesla. There were no proposed acquisition terms.

tangent

Musk has been controversial about Apple’s power over app makers by working with Epic Games in a dispute with Apple. Both Apple and Google charge a 15% to 30% commission for all in-app purchases through the iPhone and Android app stores, respectively. While app designers and some government officials consider the system anti-competitive, the two tech companies say that these fees are in compliance with industry standards and due to their restrictive policies. It claims to guarantee the safety and user-friendliness of the app store.

Review: Tesla's deep and new history makes Elon Musk shine (Los Angeles Times)

