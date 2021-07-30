Elon Musk: Apple’s App Store pricing is “de facto global tax on the internet”





Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticized Apple’s App Store rates on Twitter today in a tweet in support of Epic in the ongoing Epic vs. Apple dispute.

“Epic is right,” Musk wrote, but before calling Apple’s “app store” charges “de facto world taxes on the Internet.”

Earlier this week Musk made a covert comment on App Store pricing, but today’s statement is a much more direct critique.

In Tesla’s earnings announcement, Musk didn’t want Tesla to “create a walled garden” and turn it into a “club” for its competitors, so Tesla gave other companies a charger network. He said he plans to use it. Musk said this was a tactic used by “some companies” and then made a fake cough and said “Apple.”

Epic Games began a major dispute with Apple in August 2020, removing the popular game Fortnite from the App Store, contrary to the rules of the App Store. Later, Epic Games launched a proceeding planned to sue Apple’s App Store fees and restrictions.

Apple and Epic Games were brought to trial earlier this year and are waiting for their results. Epic Games is aiming for an alternative app store or app loading option, but Apple wants to stay the same.

Musk has been clashing with Apple for many years due to employee poaching issues, but this is the first time he has spoken directly to Apple’s App Store policy. Tesla does not have paid apps on the App Store and is not affected by fees.

Musk also used Twitter today to deny allegations that he once asked to become Apple’s CEO. According to a new book, Musk once called Cook about the possibility of Apple buying Tesla. The book claims that Musk asked to become Apple’s CEO, at which point Cook hung up saying “F–you.”

According to Musk, he had never spoken to or wrote to Cook and had requested a visit with Cook about a possible acquisition, but Cook refused to meet. Cook also says he has never spoken to musk.

