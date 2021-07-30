Google is investigating issues preventing toxic control calls





Due to an ongoing issue on Google Fi, some subscribers will not be able to call Poison Management in certain scenarios. The company is aware of this issue and is actively investigating it.

Call the Poison Helpline to connect to “specially trained nurses, pharmacists, or doctors at local poison centers” in all 50 states in Washington, DC, Guam, Federated States of Micronesia, Puerto Rico, and American Samoa.

[Please note: We actively advise against dialing if youre only seeking to test out whether the hotline works, as this could inundate the center with non-emergency activity.]

People usually get the help they need over the phone. Most people do not need to go to a doctor or hospital. Poison help can also help you learn about risk before an emergency.

Some Fi users will not be able to receive the call to connect and will instead hear the general automated “cannot complete call as dial” message with instructions to contact customer support. ..

This isn’t happening to every user who tries to make a call, and a few paramedics are saying that there is nothing wrong with it. However, there have been more than a few reports of this issue a few months ago, the latest being this week. This issue does not appear to be specific to any particular region of the United States, but it affects both Android and iOS users.

Some affected users will be able to reach poison control, but will eventually be serviced by another user. On the other hand, if you have a problem with your mobile phone, you can successfully pass the call over the Wi-Fi connection.

When I contacted Google, the company said it was aware of this Fi issue with toxicology management and investigations.

