Aime Surprenant Appointed Dean of Graduate School of Virginia Techs | VTx





Aime Surprenant, Vice President (Academic) and Dean of the Memorial University of Newfoundland Memorial University, will be the new Dean of the Virginia Tech Graduate School as of September 1.

After an international investigation, the Serpentant was appointed by Executive Vice President and Provost Cyril Clark to replace Calendepo, who announced his retirement in January 2020, after 18 years of prominent career at Virginia Tech. rice field. Surprenant leads and facilitates graduate budgeting, admissions, and program development operations, as a vice president and member of Provost’s leadership team, and as an advisor to graduate student organizations.

Surprenant said he is excited to join the graduate team to continue and move forward with the great work already underway at Virginia Tech. We look forward to working with students, faculty and staff to support a fair and equitable graduate community that develops practitioners, scholars and researchers and prepares them to become future leaders on the national and global arena. increase. The recent cataclysms caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing social injustice and climate change have created difficult challenges, but in collaboration, innovative solutions that create change-changing changes. I’m sure you can find it.

I am grateful for the opportunity to take up this position and deeply thank Dean Karen DePauw for retiring.

Surprenant brings a wealth of leadership experience to Virginia Tech and outstanding achievements as a scholar, researcher, and manager.

As Vice President and Dean of the Memorial University of Newfoundland, Surprenant successfully leads a program portfolio of over 120 diplomas, master’s and doctoral programs for over 4,000 graduate students, and is a university strategy. Instructed the graduate registration management plan and recruitment process. She was also responsible for graduate student funding leadership and growth, and partnered with the Memorial Graduate Council to promote policies and curriculum to promote continuous improvement and innovation in graduate programs.

Her commitment to collaboration with faculty and students, aiming for leadership and scholarship strength, has come at an important time for our graduate and university, Clark said. We look forward to working closely with her to develop and implement a growth strategy for graduate education that will support our commitment to influential scholarships.

“I would like to thank Dean Depot for his many years of service and valuable contributions to Virginia Tech,” Clark said. I hope she will do her best to retire.

Surprenant is a respected expert in the field of psychology and research at the intersection of hearing and memory. She co-authored two books, “Human Memory: An Introduction to Research, Data and Theory,” and “Principles of Memory,” and wrote and edited numerous book chapters, dissertations, publications, and other academic papers. I am contributing. She is currently a board member of the Canadian Graduate Research Association and the Northeast Graduate School Association. She also chairs the Scientific Committee of the Canadian Psychological Association and is active in the Science Atlantic and Canadian Society for Brain, Behavior, and Cognitive Science.

During his tenure at Memorial University, the Suprenant received the Glenroy Brandon Award Leadership in Institutional Change for his contribution to the continued development of a fair and accessible learning and living environment for Memorial students. Was awarded. She also received the prestigious Leadership Award of Richard C. Tees from the Canadian Association of Brain, Behavior and Cognitive Sciences, and the Dean of Science received an Outstanding Academic Medal.

Surprenant is a Fellow of the Canadian Association of Brain, Behavior and Cognitive Sciences and honors his outstanding, lasting and extraordinary contributions to progress in the fields of society and the brain, behavior and cognitive science. She is also a Fellow of the Canadian Psychological Association and the Psychonomic Society.

Surprenant holds a PhD in Psychology, a Master of Philosophy and a Master of Science degree from Yale University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from New York University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vtx.vt.edu/articles/2021/07/provost-graduate-school-dean.html

