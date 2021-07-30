This is what Samsung’s S Pen Pro brings to the table





The FCC, filed earlier this month, revealed that Samsung has a new stylus in its pipeline called the S Pen Pro. The device will be available in the coming weeks along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (supporting the S Pen) and many other Galaxy devices. Before that, a new leak revealed some of its specifications.

The S Pen Pro has a 0.7mm chip and claims a tale identified as Chun (@ chunvn8888) on Twitter (via SamMobile). However, it is safe to use on the screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This is, of course, vulnerable to scratches. Samsung has offered the same level of pressure sensitivity of 4,096 since upgrading the large S-pen on the Galaxy Note 7 in 2016.

Future styli will have a USB Type-C port for charging. The S Pen Pro is available as an optional accessory from Samsung and is available for purchase by users of S Pen-compatible devices such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra and future foldable devices. However, these devices do not have a built-in silo to store the stylus. But Samsung also has a solution. It is a silo of the case.

The new leak also suggests that a Korean company will offer a special case that magnetically attaches the S Pen Pro to the back of the device. Probably similar to the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup, but with a groove on the back of these tablets.

In terms of pricing, the S Pen Pro is reported to cost around £ 70 (almost $ 100) when launched in the UK. Its pricing may apply only to the stylus, without those special cases. The standard S-pen currently costs $ 29.99, so it’s pretty expensive. But it’s still below Apple’s $ 119 second-generation Apple Pencil.

S Pen Pro has been coming since the beginning of this year

Samsung introduced S Pen Support to the Galaxy S lineup with the Galaxy S21 Ultra in January this year. However, the S-Pen was fairly minimal in terms of functionality compared to the one used on the Galaxy Note device. Air Actions were not supported due to lack of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity.

In other words, the S Pen sold with the Galaxy S21 Ultra was nothing more than a drawing and handwriting tool. To that end, the company has promised to launch a more powerful stylus called the S Pen Pro later this year. And it’s almost here at first glance.

Samsung recently confirmed that the next foldable Galaxy device, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, will support the S Pen. The company said it created a special S-pen for the next fold. It’s unclear at this point if the special S-Pen is the S-Pen Pro or another in the pipeline.

It’s not too long now until things get official. Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpack event will take place on August 11th. In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the new stylus (or two?), The event will also show break covers for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and Galaxy Buds 2. Stay tuned for coverage of all the events at this event.

