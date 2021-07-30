The state grants grants to support the growth of technology and innovation companies





Boston (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Technology Collaboration, in collaboration with the state, has awarded four grants totaling $ 700,722 from the Pathways to Scale program. This is a federal effort to boost technology and innovation companies that have emerged from the start-up phase and are ready to grow.

The four grants will help scale companies build or expand state-wide mentorship programs aimed at increasing the survival of innovative, high-growth companies across Massachusetts.

Bringing fans to the Olympics through technology

Through the work of MassTech’s Innovation Institute, Massachusetts Technology Collaborative has supported a state-wide entrepreneurial mentoring program focused on accelerating early-stage startups. The Innovation Institute includes targeted investments in R & D infrastructure, a workforce development program that funds internships at start-ups and supports diverse talent in the state, and programs that support the emerging sector of the federal government. He has led numerous programs to support the growth of innovative companies throughout the state. ..

A total of $ 700,722 in grants was awarded to four projects, including three full grants and one planned grant.

UMass Lowell Institute (UMLRI) Academy of Commercialization

Amount: $ 129,381 Timeline: 12 months Summary: UMLRI is a Department of Defense (DoD) -focused emerging technology hub that provides innovative solutions to partners in the aerospace and defense industries. The Commercialization Academy is a mentorship and growth support program tailored to support Massachusetts-based companies that provide dual-use technology solutions for both DoD and commercial applications. The Academy has a one-year, one-on-one mentorship and phase of six key challenge areas: executives, intellectual property, Pentagon sales, commercial sales, navigating cybersecurity maturity model certification, and costing. Curriculum.

Mass Challenge Mentoring for Scales

Amount: $ 190,176 Timeline: 12 months Summary: The MassChallenges Mentoring for Scale program has one-on-one experience with executives in scale-up organizations and experienced leaders and / or founders identified as executive levels. Match with experienced leaders who can provide leadership coaching. 6 months period. MassChallenge targets a vast network of more than 480 Massachusetts-based graduates who have expressed the need for post-accelerator growth support, mentoring and executive coaching. The companies supported by this program fall into two categories: 1) A deployment startup that focuses on customer growth and retention while launching Series A. 2) A distribution startup focused on product scaling and diversification while raising Series B to fund explosive growth. MassChallenge will run a pilot cohort from July to December 2021 followed by a second cohort from January to June 2022.

TiE Boston TiE scale up

Amount: $ 181,050 Timeline: 12 months Summary: TiE Boston aims to expand the scope and capacity of its sector-agnostic accelerator, the TiE ScaleUp program. This is a strategic positioning, operations, sales, and competitive advantage for scaling companies. Each scaling company is matched with two mentors trained to become members of the Fractional C Suite Team. Companies are guided through a curriculum that includes talent acquisition and retention, sales, pricing and packaging, product management, corporate culture, and other topics related to scaling.

Massachusetts Western Economic Development Council (WMEDC) Massachusetts Western Mentor Network

Amount: $ 50,000 Plan Grant, Conditionally Booked $ 149,605 Timeline: 12 Months Summary: WMEDC works closely with Meristem Partners, FORGE, and Berkshire Innovation Center to create the Western MA Mentor Network Leading the initiative. The Mentor Network is a curated mentorship program focused on helping scale-up companies grow in four counties in western Massachusetts (Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire). The proposed network consists of three main components: a peer-to-peer founder network, a mentor training network, and a curated mentor matching program. The network will form the basis of a sustainable and diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem in the western mass, creating a virtuous cycle of scaling executives staying in the region, supporting the local economy and fostering more entrepreneurs. An additional $ 149,605 is conditionally reserved to expand the project award based on the results of the planning grant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wwlp.com/news/local-news/state-awards-grants-to-support-tech-and-innovation-companies-growth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos