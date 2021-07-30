It is rumored that the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU will be released at CES2022





The launch of Intel’s first discrete gaming graphics card, the Xe-HPGDG2, has long been expected. According to the latest rumors, Intel’s entry into the gaming GPU sector will take place in January of this year at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event.

Speculation about the launch date of the Intel Xe-HP GDG2 has surfaced thanks to the hardware account of Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. The news was then shared internationally by @ 9550pro on Twitter. The rumored factory is always crowded with information about upcoming releases of AMD and Nvidia, but Intel’s Xe-HPGDG2 is relatively obscured. Combining the various leaks reveals more about this graphics card lineup.

Like AMD and Nvidia GPUs, the Xe-HPG DG2 is available in several configurations that vary by specification and design. You can expect models such as full-chip and alternative versions of the cut-down design. All cards may have hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

The top Xe-HPGDG2 variant we’ve seen so far comes with 512 execution units (EU). The chip uses a full die and features 4,096 cores, a 256-bit bus interface, and up to 16GB GDDR6 memory. We also found a list of the same DG2512EU cards with 8GB GDDR6 memory. The chip may have a clock up to 2.2GHz, but it’s unclear if it’s the boosted maximum clock or the card’s base clock.

As far as power requirements are concerned, Intel needed to raise the initial forecast for the card. The Xe-HPG DG2 512 had a TDP of 225 to 250 W, but that number reached 275 W, which could increase further, especially if Intel decided to improve the clock speed. The 512EU version of this GPU is said to be around 396mm2, but is subject to change as of the release date. Currently, this card is larger than both Nvidia’s Ampere GA104 and AMD’s Navi22.

Another variation of the card we already know is the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 GPU SKU, which is divided into at least three different configurations. The full chip comes with 3,072 cores, a 192 bit bus interface, and up to 12GB of GDDR6 memory. The other two options include 256EU and 192EU cards with 2048 and 1536 cores, respectively. Both of these GPUs have a 128-bit bus interface. There is a difference in VRAM size, the 256EU card offers up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory, while the 192 EUG PU has a cap of only 4GB.

Videocardz provided yet another interesting leak. It is a DG2 384 GPU die configuration. Leaks suggest that this model needs to measure 190mm2. According to the PCB blueprint, the DG2 384 has 6 memory module locations, meaning a 192 bit bus interface and 6GB or 12GB of memory. In addition, 384 is expected to have 16MB of smart cache, and 256 is expected to have 8MB of smart cache. In terms of clock speed, the 384 EU variant is said to have a 600MHz base clock that can boost up to 1,800MHz. The 256, with a 450MHz base and a 1400MHz turbo, offers slightly conservative numbers.

The low end of the GPU lineup is the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 128 EU, one of which also has multiple configurations. It has a top-level configuration with 1024 cores, 4GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 64-bit bus interface. The variant is followed by a variant with 96 EUS, 768 cores, and the same bus interface and VRAM. This GPU is likely to target the budget desktop market, similar to Intel’s first attempt at the discrete GPU, the DG1.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the information seems to be very valid — Intel has already stated that the prototype of the card is currently being sampled. On top of that, we’ve already seen benchmarks of cards that have surfaced online in the last few months. The Intel Xe-HPG DG2 Gaming Graphics Card Benchmark isn’t very impressive when comparing one of the cards to the Nvidia dated GTX 1050. This doesn’t necessarily reflect the future performance of this lineup of GPUs and could be better. More accurate tests leak before the release date. One such leak has already occurred, suggesting that this card will be a major competitor to Nvidia’s RTX 3080.

Given the imminent release of these cards, all you need is a formal confirmation from Intel. More details may be available at the Intel Innovation Event at the end of October.

Editor’s recommendations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/intel-xe-hpg-dg2-gpu-launching-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos