Here’s how to improve V-Bats’s capabilities on the battlefield where Shield AI is contested.





Starting with a quadcopter that can fly indoors in an environment where GPS is rejected, WASHINGTON Shield AI wants to advance artificial intelligence and autonomous technology by acquiring a drone company that is attracting military attention.

The purchase by ShieldAI of Martin UAV, a manufacturer of V-Bat vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aerial vehicle systems, was officially announced on Friday. Known as the Nova quadcopter, Shield AI is already working closely with Defense Innovation Unit, a technology hub in the defense sector. The company, which wants to expand its Pentagon work, said it has raised more than $ 50 million in venture funding since 2015.

Martin UAV, affiliated with Northrop Grumman, is competing with three other teams to build a US Army Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) to replace the runway-dependent Shadow.

Military service, especially the Army, has evaluated Martin UAVs for years. The aircraft first appeared in Germany in the 2018 Europe-based joint operations evaluation. There it was compared directly with the shadow feature.

Army soldiers spent most of the year assessing V-Bats’ capabilities as part of the FTUAS competition. The Army will soon publish a request for proposal and select the winner to build the first tranche of the UAS.

The Martin UAV was also chosen to build a prototype in the US Navy’s competition for future UAS. Marine Corps units are also flying V-bats.

Defense News announced on July 29 with former Navy SEAL Brandonzen, co-founder and chief operating officer of Shield AI, what the acquisition of Martin UAV means for his company and the future of V-Bats. talked.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

How has your business evolved since it was founded? And why buying Martin UAV is a good move for Shield AI?

When I started Shield AI, I was talking to Navy Seals, Army Rangers, and Army Special Forces about issues that I’m pretty accustomed to removing the threat of buildings.And that led to Nova. [quadcopter]But broader, I was interested in bringing artificial intelligence and autonomy to the defense sector. Because there was a hypothesis that it could change the game on the battlefield in terms of improving mission effectiveness and reducing risk.

Shield AI was the first to develop a quadcopter that allows you to navigate indoors in GPS-denied and communication-denied environments. The name of the quadcopter is Nova. (Photo by Chris Randour of Shield AI)

I talked to many ground fighters, infantry, special operations forces, many pilots, and many generals about their strategic issues. A very common thread was problems with behavior in high-threat, GPS-denied, and communication-denied environments. From drone operators to F-18 pilots to Apache pilots, I really started to learn about this issue of integrated air defense systems and that it has become an increasingly common threat on the battlefield, denying maneuverability.

We have built a quadcopter that allows you to enter the building autonomously without GPS communication. Not a quadcopter company, but to show the department the power of AI and autonomy, and the value that AI provides in a threatening, GPS-denied, and communication-denied environment. .. It’s always important for us to get a stack of AI and autonomy on a platform with increasing strategic outcomes. And we talked about climbing the food chain of an unmanned system.

How about V-Bat persuading you to pursue Martin UAV?

We first heard about Martin UAVs and V-Bats in late 2018 or early 2019. I’ve heard from various sources. We heard about it from our treatise and investors familiar with plans to climb the food chain of unmanned systems. I heard from a customer, “Hey, it’s amazing.” What do you think of the Hive Mind found in things like the V-Bat?

Both companies had to grow. And basically, it was ready from the end of 2020 to the beginning of 2021. We have invested and the investors behind us do this. And now which aircraft makes the most sense. And we looked at all the aircraft, not only in defense, but also in commercial spaces. Here, everyone played and talked to customers and consultants about the strengths and weaknesses of each aircraft. It has become increasingly clear that V-Bat’s unique hardware architecture helps with very attractive features. It’s not that restricted system. And some of these other systems out there had limitations, which would have been more difficult.

Martin UAV’s V-bat takes off in vertical flight. (Photo courtesy of Martin UAV)

What is your vision for future V-Bats features when deploying technology?

Our goal is to set up a next generation defense technology company, which doesn’t look like the existing defense companies of today. This is a company with an AI and software backbone or core that will be leveraged on these various platforms. This is a software-first concept and an AI-first concept, but at the same time, it is important which hardware is installed. I don’t want to downplay the importance of hardware in the military or on the battlefield. But in the end, I think software and AI are the first in terms of features that really matter.

Then flock to work with these things as a team. Our thinking is very similar to the self-driving car industry. You’ve probably heard Elon Musk talk about installing a million robot taxis on the road to operate in a highly decentralized way. But first, you need a single self-driving car that works. Very similar to the Shield AI approach, it builds a highly intelligent system and then scales it. Don’t scale out a bunch of non-intelligent systems as you only fly in formation. You are not going to get real value or ability. I don’t know if you don’t have an intelligent system. To unleash the concept of overmatch, you need an intelligent system.

What does it look like? We are training these systems to perform a variety of missions. It also has a variety of missions, from countering integrated air defense systems to reconnaissance, escort operations, and sensor installation. That’s why we’ve been working on the AI ​​side of these mission sets for the past few years.

Last week we acquired Heron Systems. What does it bring to the table?

It relied heavily on the use of simulation in combination with reinforcement learning. Basically, after designing the mission, train the system over and over again. This is what Heron Systems has done. [Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency] Alpha Dogfight. How to train the open AI to hide and seek the system. The same technique is applied to these unmanned systems. For me, one of the most exciting things about AI and autonomy is applying reinforcement learning to train the system.

Many people look at Heron. They ran the AlphaDogfight program. Yes, it’s the next generation air control program we care about very much. This system has defeated a bunch of real pilots, the F-16 pilots. It also defeated a bunch of AI pilots from other companies, just as a large prime number was lost. But what many people sometimes overlook is that in reality, much of what they do is synergistic with the idea of ​​autonomy of AI pilots and Group 3 aircraft like V-Bat. Is to demonstrate.

What if the Army did not choose V-Bat as the first tranche of FTUAS to replace Shadow UAS?

One of the reasons we bought Martin UAV is because we believe we own the most attractive Group 3 aircraft on the market. So more than almost everything we think of, more than we think of competing programs. What makes customers happy?

Where else do you think Shield AI technology is coming out? For example, I know it has something to do with Textron. Can I participate in the Project Convergence?

Our core is V-Bat and Martin UAV, which is our focus. There is a lot to do there. Certainly there is an application. But as you know, you need to focus, you have to direct your resources in a focused way.

