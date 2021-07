iPhone 13 and MacBook Pro chip makers hit gas pollution

Photo: Sam Yeh / AFP

You may not know Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. from the top of your head, but you’re definitely using a gadget with their chips. In fact, it’s the only semiconductor supplier for Apple’s various devices. Currently, Nikkei Asia reports that TSMC’s state-of-the-art factory for Apple processors has been hit by gas pollution.

The affected factory, Fab18, manufactures processors for Apple’s latest gadgets, including the iPhone 13 and the rumored redesigned MacBook Pro. For now, the timing isn’t great, as Apple and its partners are preparing for mass production ahead of the annual iPhone launch event.

Some TSMC production lines in Southern Taiwan Science Park have received certain gases from suspected contaminated suppliers. These were soon replaced by other gas supplies, the company told both Nikkei Asia and Reuters. The company also said it is conducting follow-up work so as not to affect production quality. Fortunately, TSMC currently states that it does not believe this will have a significant operational impact.

This news is a bit disturbing given that we are currently in the midst of a global tip shortage. President Joe Biden has promised to tackle this issue, but semiconductor companies, including TMSC, have warned that this could continue throughout 2022, and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger recently said this year. He said he believed the shortage would worsen in the second half. Gelsinger also hinted that things could take a year or two before things get back to normal.

So far, Apple has been relatively undamaged by chip shortages compared to other device makers, but it seems that luck may finally run out. Earlier this week, CEO Tim Cook warned that iPhone and iPad sales would be affected by silicon supply constraints. The company didn’t mention how the shortfall would affect iPhone sales, but Apple CFO Luca Maestri said the shortfall was expected to be greater than it experienced in the June quarter.

However, Cook also revealed that most of the shortfalls were not related to Apple Silicon. Instead, the problem is that there is more demand for legacy nodes and Apple products than originally expected. Given these concerns, one can imagine why even the slightest gas pollution in a plant manufacturing a new M1, M1X, or M2 chip can rattle the nerves.

Last year, due to supply chain constraints caused by a pandemic, Apple split its fall product launch into three separate events from September to November. This year, all the signs seem to indicate one event. Unless this gas pollution incident is really a big deal, hopefully it’s still true.

