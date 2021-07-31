First generation students are patient and gain experience in research management through internships | VTx





Lisa M. Lee, Vice President of Research and Innovation at Virginia Tech, recalls being a first-generation student and recognizes the challenges of navigating college life.

Walking on a university campus was a whole new experience for me. I didn’t have the advantage of having a parent who knew what would help me navigate the system. Also, there wasn’t a built-in connection that many of my peers had, Lee said. But what I had was that most first-generation students had good problem-solving skills, commitment, and a prosperous instinct. These qualities are useful when faced with new challenges.

As part of Virginia Tex’s efforts to support undervalued and underserved students, including first-generation students, first-generation Hokies have social, academic, and professional goals. There are many new and long-standing programs aimed at helping you achieve this.

This summer, she heads the Academic Completeness and Research Compliance Department of Virginia Tech’s Research Innovation Office, a first-generation undergraduate research internship program, along with a first-generation student affairs program to support students. It was started. The goal of this program is to provide an internship experience that introduces first-generation Hokies to a variety of studies and provides an opportunity to connect with key researchers at Virginia Tech.

Dana Carhart, a fourth-year student in the College of Liberal Arts majoring in Communication Sciences and Social Inquiry, is the first first-generation intern who hopes this experience will reinforce her career goal of becoming a public policy researcher. ..

Carhartt said his parents’ determination, patience, and strength during difficult times motivated them to earn a college degree. According to Carhartt, I am grateful and regularly grateful to my parents for raising me to someone who has no restrictions on achieving my career goals without quitting during difficult times.

Lee shares advice with first-generation students at Virginia Tech, such as Carhartt and his family. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it. Many have been at your place before and willing to help. And remember your roots. Family and friends It takes great courage and determination to help, you said along the way.

When it comes to Carhart, Leeds’ words are true. Carhartt witnessed his parents struggling in the job market as a result of not attending college.

My parents did everything with their power to raise me and my sister in the best way they know. They had a high school diploma as the best form of education and were able to financially highlight a family of four. Seeing this in person has led me to pursue college education and I am grateful for all the experiences, Carhartt said.

During summer and autumn, Carhartt supports Virginia Tech researchers and research managers. In her job, she develops communication skills, develops relationships, conducts background checks on compliance requirements, analyzes data, and presents and prepares summaries of findings. With Lee; Director of Privacy Research and Data Protection, Mary Potter. Barbara DeCausey, Director of Human Research Protection Program. Kristen Jundlow, Head of Conflict of Interest Research, is learning how the office works.

Potter, who oversees Carhartt, is a great example of a first-generation college student whose talent and positive and attractive spirit have made Dana chosen. Danas’ mother and father upheld her goal of attending college and longed to have the same opportunities as other students. We are excited to teach Dana as we can learn more about what Dana is doing to support the research community.

Living in Blacksburg during the summer and being able to attend more face-to-face meetings has always been a highlight of Carhartt. In the fall semester, Carhartt looks forward to meeting more researchers and learning how to best support their activities.

Also, in the fall, we welcome additional internships in partnership with on-site animal care and use and on-site biosafety committee programs.

If you have any questions about the program, please send an email to Ann Thornhill ([email protected]).

