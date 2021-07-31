Innovation Director tests new titles in virtual reality glasses and 3D cities in pharmaceutical marketing





Precision Effect’s recently promoted innovation director, Simon Wilson, has worked with renowned director Stanley Kubrick in his early film career with well-known brands such as LOreal and Diageoand. He built a pop-up brewery and placed 25 cancan dancers on an elevated bridge for marketing activities.

But now his favorite places are pharmaceutical and healthcare marketing.

I fell into it 15 years ago and have been here ever since. And I love it, he said. I love to challenge it. I love the fact that they say you can’t do it in health care “and I say” well, we should definitely try “.

Wilson, who was promoted from creative director to innovation chief earlier this year, joined Precision Effectin 2010 after acquiring Wilson’s co-founded UK healthcare agency Big Pink and serving as creative director for over 20 years.

His health and pharmaceutical specialty uses technology in creative ways. For example, when working with a CNS client shortly before a pandemic, he caught the attention of medical professionals by getting sick, at least temporarily.

Researchers at PrecisionEffect have found that doctors in the client’s target group generally eliminate the side effects of conventional standard treatments of vision and dizziness.

So Wilson and his team created a customized Google Cardboard headset to send with their sales reps. Doctors were tied to virtual reality glasses and experienced the side effects of diplopia, dizziness, and dizziness that older patients felt when taking competitors’ medications at the push of a switch. The PrecisionEffects client has sold a new style of patching.

The goal was to show doctors that the side effects they were dispelling were serious. And what is the result? More patient empathy and increased prescriptions from doctors.

According to Wilson, the overall idea of ​​innovation is to take the idea and put it to practical use.

He is currently working on a project to build a three-dimensional city of Alzheimer’s disease. In this city, you can virtually run around in a taxi using real-time animation in your browser. More specifically, Mom, he said the effort would leverage HCP to get involved in the creation of content.

Wilson is a tech and innovation enthusiast, but he also believes in traditional pharmaceutical education and information marketing campaigns as a complement to more creative, hands-on work.

What I was trying to do was add to it. He said that if you have a lively experience, your recollections will be better and your understanding of it will be better.

