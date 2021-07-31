3G-only Kindle will die long and slow this year





Expansion / The 2007 Kindle has been pretty strong for 14 years, but some 2016 Kindle Oasis (8th generation) owners are feeling pretty salty about the current disappearance of free 3G broadband. I think there are also.

This Wednesday, Amazon sent a notification email to customers who purchased Kindle’s early e-readers. 1st and 2nd generation Kindle and Kindle DX devices did not support Wi-Fi and relied solely on free 3G connections to reach Amazon. 4G and 5G this year.

If the expansion / everything else fails, you should still be able to download the book to your old Kindle by connecting it to your PC via a charging cable.

Jim Salter

The owners of the 1st and 2nd generation Kindles are Amazon[コンテンツとデバイスの管理]You should be able to use the page to transfer a book to an isolated Kindle over the Internet via a USB cable, but that’s hardly convenient when compared to the device’s original promise of freedom. Similarly from wired and Wi-Fi passwords.

1st Generation Kindle Owners Get Free 10th Generation Kindle Oasis and Covers, 2nd Generation Kindle and Kindle DX Owners Qualify $ 70 from New Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis, plus $ 25 with EBook Credits there is. Use the email promo code sent by Amazon to qualify. Without the promo code, Amazon will only offer first-generation Kindle owners an Amazon Gift Card for $ 5.00.

When 3G is deprecated, only 1st and 2nd generation Kindles will lose all connectivity, but devices up to 8th generation Kindle Oasis (released in May 2016) will only have Wi-Fi connectivity. It will be restricted. Kindle keyboard (3rd generation) users will get the same offer as Kindle DX users, but 4th to 8th generation 3G devices will get a $ 50 discount on Paperwhite or Oasis, plus $ 15. You can use ebook credits.

The Kindle is not the only device that will be isolated when migrating from 3G. Of course, hundreds of thousands of security alarms need to be replaced, as well as elevator phones and fire alarms. An important lesson to learn is that investing in modern electronics has a fairly close expiration date, and budget-squeezing electronics purchases are not only in terms of initial purchase price, but also in terms of possible years of service. You have to think about it.

