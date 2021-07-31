AI-supported photo cloud platform Lensii that challenges Google Photos





A future cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) app for smartphones called Lensii claims to soon help users organize, sort, search, and select the best images from their photo collection. .. This app groups similar photos and ranks each one so you can easily see which images are worth keeping and sharing and which ones you can delete.

Lensii will not only provide a place to store your photos, but will also support RAW files and help you with smart search and photo culling, a combination of features that few competitors currently offer. I promise.

According to Lensii founder and CEO Sunghoon Park, this application reduces the stress, frustration, and time of passing through all the excess photos that people tend to take when traveling with their smartphones. Developed to be useful.

“Travel naturally means taking pictures at random. But I realized that I hadn’t actually seen it back. What actually looks good, even though only 50 are It’s not fun to see a thousand photos, “he tells Peta Pixel. “And if I haven’t seen them, why take them in the first place?”

“Since quite a few people literally have thousands of photos on their phones and don’t really want them, I wanted to create a feature set that would allow you to handle them easily and enjoy your photos more. “It was,” Park continues.

Lensii, unlike Google Photos, seems to focus primarily on casual photographers for the target market, but Park believes enthusiasts can also benefit from this platform. He hopes this app will help those who are new to photography learn the goodness of photography.

“Lensii scores every photo taken, which helps us determine which angle is best, the right lighting conditions, etc. AI assigns a very low score to a clearly bad photo, which means You can ignore all shots with a score of less than 3 out of 10. This allows you to take a photo by hand. “

After many AI-based applications were released last year or two, Park compared it to other “AI” photo and storage solutions such as Google Photos, Canon’s Photo Culling App, Mylio, CullAI, and SmugMug. If you claim the main difference from Lensii. Our goal is to make it easier for users to manage their photos.

Some AI apps allow users to sell images directly through the platform, but Lensii has no plans to include that feature. Park also plans to enable content-based search (similar to those provided by Google and Amazon Photos), a basic level of photo editing, and end-to-end encryption for added security. Consolidate more storage with encryption, and finally, as mentioned earlier, AI groups similar images and scores them based on their visual quality. This makes it easy for users to determine which images are worth keeping and sharing. Together, Lensii wants to offer more than any other option and uses it as a prominent way.

According to Park, AI-powered tasks, such as searching for and scoring images with content such as “waterfalls,” are completed using separate neural networks for each part. This measure of image appearance and behavior of other tasks is not yet clear and may change over the rest of the development period. Park will also support Lensii for RAW files (a complete list is likely to be released soon) and JPG, PNG, and HEIF file formats, making it one of the few AI-powered cloud storages. It says it will be one of the options. So. Most recently, SmugMug announced a RAW storage platform, but it doesn’t offer many of the features Park has integrated into Lensii.

The final pricing isn’t settled yet, but the founders offer 200 gigabytes (GB) of storage for $ 2.99 per month ($ 29.99 per year) under the Lite plan and 2 terabytes (TB) for $ 9.99 per month. I want to provide it at. ($ 99.99 a year) “Pro” plan. Both tiers are added to the free 20GB of storage that each user can get just to register. Users who cancel or terminate their subscription plan will continue to have access to the images for 90 days, but will need to remove the excess over the free 20GB limit to upload or share new files. After 90 days, the data will be deleted, moving from the oldest content to the latest content, leaving only the free storage limit. This method is actually more generous than other cloud storage companies tend to offer.

“I don’t like doing this, but cloud storage is costly and if users don’t pay, they can’t afford to keep their files indefinitely,” Park says.

Lensii hopes to launch by the end of 2022, but launches could be slower than expected. The actual product release is quite far away, but early access and additional free storage are promised to those who sign up from the company’s website. Still, it’s not clear how fast this access will be, but pre-registered users will have an additional 5 gigabytes of storage available once the product is officially released.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://petapixel.com/2021/07/30/ai-assisted-photo-cloud-platform-lensii-to-challenge-google-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos