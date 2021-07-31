The city’s “four brands” action plan announced





Shanghai today announced a three-year action plan to develop Shanghai’s “four brand” services, manufacturing, shopping and culture.

According to the city government, based on the results of the first round of comprehensive development from 2018 to 2020, the latest action plan is planning a new round of “four brands” promotion from 2021 to 2023. ..

When it comes to shopping, the city has set out its goal of building an international consumer center with global influence, charm and competitiveness.

It promotes a “debut economy” where companies are tempted to open their first store in Shanghai and launch new products, foster local brands, promote the night economy, and promote digital transformation of companies. Was emphasized. The mission focused on eight special campaigns.

Liu Min, deputy director of the Municipal Commerce Commission, said the commission is expected to generate sales of online shopping in Shanghai, while the commission will have total retail sales of consumer goods in the city by 2023. He said he had set a goal of raising the price to over 1.8 trillion yuan a year. It will exceed 1.6 trillion yuan in 2023.

Shanghai aims to have about 160 local brands play a leading role in the market by fostering new local brands and innovating from the old-fashioned brand, Laozihao.

It will also increase the global influence of the Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival, attract more brands and launch new products and exhibitions in the city, and by 2023, more than 2,400 brands will be the first stores in Shanghai. The goal is to open.

When it comes to manufacturing, the city considers high quality development to be extremely important, with integrated circuits in three major industries, biomedicine and six major industrial clusters of artificial intelligence (electronic information, healthcare, automotive and high-end). Accelerate equipment, advanced materials). , And fashion products) and the digital transformation of industry.

It will also facilitate the integration of manufacturing and services and enhance collaboration with other parts of the Yangtze River Delta region, said Chang Hong Tao, chief engineer of the Shanghai Economic and Information Technology Commission.

By 2023, the three major industries are expected to grow by about 50%, with three or four new innovation platforms at the national level, and 10 to 15 companies recognized as national quality and integrity benchmarks. I am.

The production of strategic emerging industries in manufacturing is projected to account for approximately 42 percent of the city’s total industrial production (of companies larger than the specified size) by that time.

The city also wants four companies to make a list of the world’s top 500 manufacturers.

To foster the Shanghai service brand, the authorities will carry out 13 special campaigns and set 56 tasks in detail, said Qiu Wenjin, deputy director of the city’s Development Reform Commission.

The campaign will focus on finance, trade, shipping, science and technology innovation, urban management and governance, and strengthening special services to promote quality education, elderly care and the construction of design cities. Health, tourism and sporting events.

In terms of culture, the city promotes Chinese “red culture”, Shanghai culture, or Haipai culture, and Gangnam culture promotes the culture of the region south of the Yangtze River.

The city deepens the study and exploration of local culture, encourages quality literature and works of art, Shanghai International Film Festival, China Shanghai International Arts Festival, China Joy, Shanghai Book Fair, Shanghai Tourism Festival.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shine.cn/biz/economy/2107302935/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

