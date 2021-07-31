Eight months later, I still don’t have a PS5 – destructoid





Participate in a pathetic party

If it was up to me, I would have gotten the PS5 on the release date. When it comes to next-generation consoles, when I was a kid growing up on the PS2, there was no doubt that I would get a PlayStation that regained familiarity with the brand. Sony’s exclusive game, and I worked for Naughty Dog for a while.

But even eight months after its first release, the PS5 is catastrophically low. I know that over time, I’m not the only one who’s getting frustrated and frustrated.

I’m usually just out of luck, but there are several reasons why I couldn’t get my little dirty hands on the new console. First, there was a global chip shortage due to manufacturing delays during the pandemic and significant promotion of 5G smartphone manufacturing after 2020. Experts expect this shortage to continue until the second quarter of 2022. , This is a business and talks ass for a long time.

Next is the scalper. Those terrible scalpers. You can’t see me, but I’m waving at them in protest. Sony CEO Jim Ryan recently said he was “angry” with the scalping situation, but I’m sorry, please don’t butter my biscuits, Jim. To be fair, they sound like they’re trying to mitigate the problem, but it’s easy to say, especially if many result in distributors.

Part of the reason consoles are out of stock online in just a few seconds is because scalpers and real customers use bots alike. Bots are exponentially faster than checking out because they basically run a program that automatically checks out the cart. Your aforementioned dirty little hand.

Maybe part of the reason I don’t have one yet is because I have some sort of strange moral highland with a bot (I’m embarrassed to pick up a bot to secure a TWICE concert ticket) I want to put it in). After all, distributors need to crack down on bots, but obviously that’s a difficult problem to crack down on.

Sony doesn’t feel so angry about the lack of consoles. First, they sold an astonishing 10 million units. This is the best-selling console in the company’s history. Moreover, no matter who bought the console with the bot, they are still laughing all the way to the bank.

Then, with the fact that the lack of PS5 makes it feel even more exclusive, in a way it feels like a status symbol like some kind of limited edition designer sneakers. It’s strange to think that owning a particular console is part of the online flex culture. This was usually reserved for an insanely complex custom PC rig. Hey, if I have one, I’ll show it off.

Some of me wonder if I’ve ever had a PS5 if I’m willing to catch up with the new console drop and play a game trying to get it. But the whole idea of ​​setting alarms, refreshing pages, and desperately trying to add to the cart has taken too much effort, especially knowing that I’m unlikely to receive it at all. Seems like.

There are too many make-up launches and it hurts my heart, so wait until it calms down a little. There are many other things to worry about, and there are many games in the backlog to get over me.

This year is a really tough year for everyone, and the lack of PS5 is small, but it’s an important part. Games are usually what we go for a while to get out of the crap, and as frustration continues to grow beyond shortages, it reminds us of crap again.

If you don’t have a PS5 yet, even if you have nothing else, you know you’re not alone. At the very least, weeping the unfriendly old PS4, you can comfort yourself with the fact that we are all together.

