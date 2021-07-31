Innovation Monitor: Olympic-Transforming Technology | By NYC Media Lab | July 2021





Innovation Monitor: Technology that will transform the Olympics

Yes, the Tokyo Olympics are being held. And yes, the pandemic that killed more than 4 million people around the world is still going on. The first postponed convention in history gathered headlines of its protests, politics and controversy. But this week, instead look at the incredible infrastructure and plans behind the Tokyo Olympics. In the most unprecedented situation, athletes are competing in a huge empty stadium full of cutting-edge technology.

From the 2010s to the 2020s, emerging technologies enable dazzling new viewing modes, from underwater robot cameras shooting swimmers and VR experiments in Rio games to demonstrations of Intels drones in Pingchang. became. The most sophisticated technology is about the equipment used to send it around the world.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held in earnest until August 8. Take a closer look at how AI, 5G, and XR will be incorporated into this year’s game to collect and communicate athlete data, providing new ways for spectators and home spectators. Experience the event.

This week we’ll take a panoramic view of the amazing technology behind the Tokyo Olympics. In addition to live and on-demand immersive VR, 3D athlete tracking (Intels 3DAT), self-driving cars (moving at 12 mph) that transport athletes to stadiums and venues, facial recognition technology for contactless security screening, robots I have. All kinds, including those who play basketball. Put the spotlight on the Tokyo 20205G project. This project offers cool and up-close views of sailing races. It also provides swimming and golf fans with an AR and personalized experience.

thank you. EricaMatsumotoImmersion: This year’s audio and video game coverage is displayed in 8K UHD (ultra-HD) HDR with a 5.1.4 audio configuration. Better image quality and audio quality at home are what we expect, but great efforts have been made to make the Olympic environment immersive for both athletes and viewers. According to Karl Malone, NBC’s sound design director

I was always trying to tell a story, but I was trying to give listeners the best seats in the house. There are microphones on the ground, underwater microphones, microphones under the ice, and microphones on people’s clothes.We did things [transparent] To athletes they are unaware of [the microphones] be. We work with microphone manufacturers to develop specific microphones for sports such as diving, which basically pick up the vibrations of the microphone’s water.

Visually, until August 4th, a 50-meter 12K screen will be displayed at Enoshima Yacht Harbor, displaying footage of the sailing event (audience traditionally viewed through binoculars from a nearby pier).

This year, Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) and its partners withdrew all outages for emerging technologies such as AI, 5G, drones and XR.

For home viewers with quests (1 or 2), NBC and Xfinity have released a VR app with live and replay coverage for basketball, volleyball, boxing and other sports, and camera view switching. Did. NBC also has some great 360 coverage.

Equally impressive is the Intel True View volume setup. 38 high-end cameras that capture 3D video data allow technicians to navigate playback in 3D.

Meanwhile, the Intels 3D Athlete Tracking System (3DAT) sends live footage to the cloud. There, a deep learning system analyzes the athlete’s movements and identifies key performance characteristics such as top speed and deceleration, Scientific American explains.

For example, during a 100-meter trial NBC broadcast in Eugene, Oregon, AI showed ShaCarri Richardson reached 24.1 mph at its peak and slowed to 20.0 mph by the time it reached the finish line. That was enough to win the race. Richardsons’ runner-up reached a top speed of 23.2 mph and slowed to 20.4 mph on the line.

News and Entertainment Intel seems to be excited about drone games every year, showing off a stunning Earth-shaped drone show on the stadium.

And don’t forget the Toyota robot basketball demo.

Outside of OBS, news publishers are using the XR to spotlight their games. Both WaPo and USA Today use AR to provide a great context for the event.

The USA Today app has two AR experiences. One is narrated by professional skateboarder Tom Schaar, who tours the Olympic skateboarding course. Second, USA Today reporter Tom Shad and Olympic climber Clear Condy talk about bouldering, scoring, and different types of holds.

WaPo has three ARs and an video experience. For one, Olympic climber Brooke Labatou shoots a 15-meter wall in about 10 seconds. In another example, Olympic skateboarder Heimana Reynolds floated in the air. Third, Olympic surfer Caroline Marks will step by step on annotated slow-motion capture video. As athlete NBC Malone previewed above, athletes are either dressed in technology or surrounded by technology during training and events. For example, Hong Kong athletes are trained on anti-gravity treadmills. This treadmill sounds like science fiction, but it has an attractive mechanism.

Aime Mears, a lecturer at the Institute of Sport Technology at the University of Lafbara, explains how data analysis is used during training.

The Olympic team uses biomechanics and data analysis to quantify and explore athletes’ techniques after coaching interventions or when returning from an injury. For example, in swimming, instrumented starting blocks and a high-speed video camera are used to measure the starting force and movement of the swimmer.

Wearables are a big part of this data collection. According to John Baden, a professor of biomechanics, the conversation function is as follows:

One of the obvious benefits of wearable technology is the ability to provide information that was previously unavailable. For example, a force-sensing resistor placed on a shoe, ski boot, or bicycle pedal can provide a continuous stream of data for the entire training session.

According to SCMP, Kenya’s women’s volleyball team’s GPS device provides coaches with data on each player’s fitness, heart rate, and other vitals, which the coach uses to prevent injuries and provide training for each individual. I matched it to.

Wearable data can also be used to give home viewers a sense of how nervous or eerily calm the athlete is during the event. CNN World reports that World Archery has incorporated biometric data into a television broadcast that picks up a competitor’s heart rate (BPM) with a camera, despite bad weather causing early technical problems in the field. did.

Finally, I’ve heard this fascinating podcast from the WSJ on how surfing sports can use AI and data analysis to predict wave conditions and optimize athlete training. There is ongoing debate about how much technology should be used, especially in sports such as surfing, which are often regarded as a beautiful connection between humans and nature.This week’s history of innovation

July 29, 1914: The first test call is made on the newly completed transcontinental telephone line between New York and San Francisco.

AT & T has wanted to link telephone lines from one side of the country to the other for five years. The first trial took place on July 29, 1914, when the company’s president, Theodore Vail, spoke aloud from coast to coast in Pittsburgh, Omaha, and Salt Lake City.

A really big follow-up event you might have heard happened a few months later on January 25, 1915. Alexander Graham Bell, sitting in NYC, calls former assistant Thomas Watson, who shared his first call. History of 1876. Almost 40 years later, Watson wasn’t sitting in the next room because of this phone call in San Francisco.

