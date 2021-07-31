Dell New Semester Sale: Save on Inspiron Laptops, XPS, Alienware PCs and more





With the new semester season in full swing, Dell is currently offering a new semester sale featuring an assortment of Inspiron laptops, XPS PCs, and Dell G Series and Alienware pre-built game rigs.

Dell New Semester Deals

Some of these discounts, especially on Inspiron laptops, match or approach the discounts we saw at Dell’s Black Friday sale earlier this month in July. If you need a new PC or are considering upgrading from an old laptop in the next school year, take a look at some of these computers for sale.

New semester laptop

If you’re looking for an affordable laptop, you can’t get the Dell Inspiron line wrong. The 14-inch Inspiron 14 starts at $ 549.99. These laptops feature the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, so they are well-equipped for general academic work.

New semester desktop

Dell sales also include Inspiron and XPS branded desktops. Today, you can save an additional $ 100 with an Inspiron desktop configuration with an Intel 10th Generation i7 processor and a 512GB SSD. If you’re looking for gaming as well as work, there’s an XPS desktop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card that enhances your gaming experience.

New semester gaming PC

Speaking of games, choose your favorite from Dell’s selection of G-series and Alienware gaming PCs. Dell’s G-series gaming laptops are more budget-friendly, and the G15 features the latest RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. If money doesn’t matter, try Alienware’s Aurora Gaming Desktop. This desktop has a high-end RTX 3080 GPU that can run almost any game at maximum settings. Or take advantage of the first discount you’ve seen on the new Alienware x15 with Alienware’s thinnest laptop design.

Dell G3 15 Intel i5 GTX 1660 Ti 512GB SSD 15.6 “Laptop $ 799.99 ($ ​​1,218.99) Dell G15 Intel i7 RTX 3050 Ti 256GB SSD 15.6” Laptop $ 999.99 ($ ​​1,308.99) Alienware m15 R3 Intel i7 RTX 2070 512GB SSD 15.6 “4K OLED Laptop $ 1,699.99 (Price $ 2,279.99) Alienware m15 R4 Intel i7 RTX 3060 512GB SSD 15.6” 144Hz Laptop $ 1,499.99 (Price $ 1,879.99) Alienware x15 Intel i9 RTX 3070 1TB SSD 32GB RAM 15.6 “Laptop $ 2,829.99, code STUDENT200 Alienware Aurora R12 Intel i7 RTX 30805 12GB desktop $ 2,199.99 (list price $ 2,489.99) Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen 9 RTX 3080 1TB SSD desktop $ 2,689.99 (list price $ 2,919.99)

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/deals/dell-back-to-school-sale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos