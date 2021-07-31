Google’s plan to make ads minimally invasive hits another obstacle





Replacing third-party cookies in Chrome to prevent users from being tracked online has proven to be more difficult than originally thought, as Google continues to develop privacy sandboxes.

As The Register reported, the search giant Privacy Sandbox is a set of technologies designed to serve personalized ads while making it much harder to track users online.

All web technology suggestions in Google’s privacy sandbox have a bird-themed name, and I’ve heard a lot about Microsoft’s Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) senior software engineer, John Mooring. Is a recently targeted FLEDGE that represents the first locally executed decision regarding a group experiment.

FLoC tracks the entire web by grouping users rather than individually, while FLEDGE is a remarketing used to reach users on other sites after previously visiting the company’s website. This is a suggestion.

Fledged

A recent issue in Turtledove’s GitHub repository, now known as FLEDGE, allows an attacker to write code on a web page and use Google’s technical suggestions to track users on various sites. I explained the conceptual attack to do.

This is of particular concern because Google designed FLEDGE to allow remarketing without tracking site visitors using personal identifiers. Google mathematician Michael Kleber addressed the Mooring issue by admitting that sample code could be exploited to create identifiers in the absence of ad contention.

“This is certainly a natural fingerprint concern related to 1-bit leaks that FLEDGE needs to protect in some way. Before we can remove third-party cookies in Chrome, we need some approach to this issue. . “

This one-bit leak issue needs to be fixed to ensure a successful privacy sandbox initiative before Google completes its plans to phase out support for third-party cookies in 2023.

Via register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/googles-plan-to-make-advertising-less-invasive-hits-another-roadblock The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

