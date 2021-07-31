ASRock Announces C621 AWS Motherboard Designed for Xeon W-3300 Workstation





Following Intel’s recent announcement of the Ice Lake Xeon W-3300, ASRock has announced ASRock C621 AWS, one of the first motherboards to support new processors. Some of its core features include four full-length PCIe 4.0 slots, three full-length PCIe 3.0 slots, two M.2 slots, eight memory slots that support up to 2TB of DDR4 memory, and dual 10Gb and dual. Includes Gigabit Ethernet. Rear panel.

The latest version of Intel’s 3rd generation Xeon scalable platform is delivered through the Xeon W-3300 family, which is essentially Ice Lake for workstations. The top SKU, the Xeon W-3375, contains 38 cores (76 threads) with a base frequency of 2.5 GHz, an L3 cache of 57 MB, and a maximum TDP of 270 W. All of Intel’s Xeon W-3300 family includes 64 PCIe. Support for 4.0 lanes, up to 8 channels DDR4, and up to 256G MLRDIMMs with a maximum capacity of up to 4TB per socket.

ASRock C621A WS Motherboard uses a single transposed LGA4189 socket with eight horizontally mounted memory slots on the sides. It supports up to DDR4 DIMMs at speeds up to 3200 MT / s, up to 2 TB capacity, and supports all RDIMM, LRDIMM, and 3DXP memory types. Dominating the bottom of the board are four full-length PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and three full-length PCIe 3.0 x8 slots, one PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATAM.2 slot and one PCIe 3.0 x1 / SATAM. There are .2 slots. For traditional SATA devices, ASRock includes two SATA ports with one mini SAS HD connector.

For network connectivity, ASRock includes a pair of 10GbE powered by an Intel X710-ATX Ethernet controller and a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports driven by a pair of Intel I210 controllers. Other connections include a D-sub video output that gives the user access to the board’s BMC features. It is provided via an ASPEED AST 2500 controller with a dedicated Ethernet port that allows remote access to the BMC. For USB, there are four USB 3.2 G1 Type-A ports on the back panel that can be further extended via the internal header. This includes up to four USB 3.2 G2 Type-C ports via the front panel header, one USB 3.2 G1 Type-A header for two ports, and one USB 2.0 that can support two other ports. Includes room for headers.

The new Intel Xeon W-3300 family of processors includes native support for Thunderbolt 4 and Intel’s Wi-Fi 6E CNVi, but ASRock chose not to use any of these features. Whether this is intentional from ASRock is not yet known as more variants may be released later. At the time of writing, ASRock has not provided pricing information, but we expect C621 AWS to be available in retail channels shortly.

