Pre-orders for Steam decks: Updated shipping dates, prices, and booking mechanics





Valve will release a handheld gaming system called Steam Deck later this year. This allows you to use your onboard storage to play Steam games on the go. Starting at $ 399 for the 64GB model and ending at $ 649 for the 512GB version, the new portable PC will be released in December this year. Pre-orders for the Steam Deck started on July 16th and got off to a very difficult start. When the Steam deck is booked, the Steam site suffers from very slow load times and numerous errors, and all three storage options “after the second quarter of 2022” date back to “December Wave”. it was done. And orders in early 2022 are already capped. However, if you’re still trying to book a Steam deck, you need to know the following:

How to pre-order a valve steam deck

Instead of traditional pre-orders, Valve uses the pre-order system to deploy Steam Deck orders, which cost $ 5 in advance. You can book your selected model for $ 5. When inventory becomes available from December, Valve says it will notify customers in the order in which they were booked. At that point, you will be asked to make a full purchase. Only the Steam Deck model you booked can be purchased, so choose wisely. Only one Steam Deck can be booked and ordered per customer. You can make a reservation from the link below.

Steam Deck pre-order qualification

To book a Valve Steam deck, your Steam account must be in your territory (US, Canada, European Union, or UK). (Details on availability in other regions will be announced shortly, Steam says.)

Valve’s new handheld, the Steam Deck, starts at $ 399. Steam Deck Price

Here are the Steam deck options you can book, your current order status, and what they include:

Steam Deck, 64GB eMMC | $ 399

Order status: After the second quarter of 2022

Steam Deck, 256GB NVMe SSD | $ 529

Order status: After the second quarter of 2022

Steam Community Profile for Faster Storage Carrying Cases bundleSteam Deck, 512GB NVMe SSD | $ 649

Order status: After the second quarter of 2022

Fastest Storage Premium Anti-Glare Etched Glass Carrying Case Steam Community Profile Bundle Virtual Keyboard Theme

The Steam deck features a 7-inch touch screen, two thumbsticks, a cross key, and a four-button layout. It’s a bit like the Nintendo Switch, but its “controller” is a bit thicker and has a curved grip, which should make it more comfortable to use in handheld mode. For more information, check out the complete list of Steam deck specs.

An official dock will also be available to support your Steam deck while connected to your monitor or TV (you can also use a powered USB-C hub). The dock is sold separately, but there is no pricing information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/steam-deck-preorders-updated-shipping-dates-pricing-how-reservations-work/1100-6493993/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

