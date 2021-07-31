Robin Hood debuts, Wal-Mart sells technology





Payments and commerce continue to be active this week as consumers across the country struggle to stay calm and the uncertain world prepares for the increasingly uncertain second half of the year, while revenue results flow in. became.

There is a lot to be noted in the great digital world. USENDCOO and CTORan Grushkowskytold Karen Webster pointed out that when they stopped by The Week in Payments’ latest release, merchants and regulators were working together to figure out: With payment and commerce.

According to Grushkowsky, there is a lot of interesting development and a lot of big announcements from major financial institutions that they want to enter this space, so I think the crypto space is getting a lot of attention every week. It’s not yet decided why it’s just a hype. What is the true innovation there?

After a few weeks of headlines where PayPal and Facebook boosted ambitions for very different SuperAppli, Robin Hood made his official debut on the open market and Wal-Mart decided to open up its digital toolbox to other merchants, Grushkowsky. There are many impressive inventions out there, players of all kinds.

Robin Hood Rocky Public Debut

The public market has a new FinTech entrant in Robin Hood. This is the digital stock and cryptocurrency trading platform behind this spring’s meme stock rally. The company opened its trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday (July 29) and set its initial public offering (IPO) price at its lower limit, with an estimated value of $ 32 billion, expected to fall further in the market. rice field. Robinhood IPO was one of the most valuable companies to date in the US market to date in 2021 and had the worst performance on the first day.

Robin Hood has proven to be fast-moving and innovative, but cleans users as meme stocks explode earlier this year, limiting trader-unsolicited activity on the platform. There is a big PR problem to upload.

Do you trust them with your money after they limit your trading capacity? I think Robin Hood’s future is very promising if we can address these concerns, as we are familiar with how to give a new generation of consumers access to financial services.

But beyond the PR issue, Robin Hood has bigger issues with regulators, raising concerns about investment gamification at the heart of what distinguishes the platform from other online trading platforms. Ultimately, Grushkowsky may need to go back to the model and recreate the tools, change the ability and expertise to gamify the experience, and turn it into an education for consumers to become better investors. Said not.

Walmart opens its technical tools

This week, Wal-Mart announced plans to extend access to some of the same technologies it uses to merchants and brands for sale on the e-commerce marketplace.

According to Grushkowsky, the clever move is not at Amazon’s price, but in line with Amazon’s recent move to extend more commerce capabilities to marketplace merchants, a wise opportunity for Wal-Mart. Yes, it’s also an opportunity to win a niche. Where Amazon isn’t very advanced yet, they can take decent puncture wounds to steal some market share.

As Grushkowsky pointed out, Wal-Mart is often oversold given its technical capabilities.

They are one of the brands most people don’t know about in the tech world, they make a lot of investments, and they are actually very aggressive in both acquisitions and investments. And Wal-Mart’s real opportunity is to harness its brand power to access its services. He said it has not yet been determined how well it can emerge in all those technologies.

But competition between Wal-Mart and Amazon, and across the e-commerce environment, will have a net positive impact on the economy as a whole, he said. They reach the consumer.

Super-massive efforts with PayPal, Facebook, and SuperAppli

PayPal has clarified SuperAppli’s ambitions for most of the year, and this week’s earnings announcement is about providing better financial services to consumers looking to manage their financial lives internally. Began to show. Advanced PayPal ecosystem.

Grushkowsky told Webster that the challenge for PayPal is to innovate quickly given its huge size. With new entrants to digital financial services emerging almost every day, it’s a difficult order to be a superapp that is completely on the cutting edge. There is room for more players like PayPal to position themselves as superappli, but that means a lot of investment in innovation and a lot of acquisitions to stay ahead of the highly dynamic market, he said. Told.

PayPal now needs to start thinking truly globally and wants to gain the superappli status it seeks in financial services on how to deliver high-level services across the market.

Facebook, Webster, and Grushkowsky agreed to be another SuperAppli play of the week, although it was a quieter play based on the Metaverse than FinTech.

Facebook basically has a track record of making large investments before the market sees it. So I think they are definitely innovators and visionary. And he said it was ever rewarded.

He said that large-scale investment in Oculus and the development of the Metaverse have early planted a flag that the general public has not yet accepted, but that it seems to offer many connected opportunities. rice field.

In essence, that new ecosystem, version 5.0, is the Internet. And I think people need to pay more attention to these developments, especially if players like Facebook make these big announcements and bet big on them, Grushkowsky said. I think you need to be careful.

But then there’s a lot of play to pay attention to with a weekly payment. This is because even on a summer dog day, big movements do not stop or slow down at all.

——————————

New PYMNTS data: SMART RECEIVABLES PLAYBOOK: EDUCATION EDITION

Summary: Three-quarters of respondents to the PYMNTS Smart Receivables Playbook, a collaboration with Flywire, believe their accounts receivable operations are somewhat or slightly effective. New findings from more than 150 universities suggest that academia needs to do more to accommodate the growing digital payments capabilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/innovation/2021/the-week-in-payments-robinhood-debuts-walmart-to-sell-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos