FINAL FANTASY 14 changes Sage’s work icon to trypophobia concerns from the community





Square Enix changed the sage work icon in future expansions of FINAL FANTASY XIV after players expressed concern about Trypophobia. As reported by IGN, the original icon had three pillar-like symbols, each with a hole at the top, and the hole was displayed in the cluster.

Trypophobia is an aversion, fear, or aversion to irregular or patterned clusters such as holes or bumps. In a blog post, FINAL FANTASY XIV director and producer Naoki Yoshida addressed community concerns about the design of the original sage job icon and announced a new design.

Currently playing: FINAL FANTASY XIV End Walker Full Trailer

“When I published the new details of sage and reaper on a special site, I didn’t think they were particularly big exposures, so I included their icons,” said Yoshida. “But soon we received feedback from players around the world. They said the sage icon made them uncomfortable or afraid.”

Yoshida says changing the icon because the severity of the reaction in people with trypophobia varies greatly and something that induces some people may not affect others. I made it.

“But despite such differences, you gave us your serious feedback, and we still have time to change things,” Yoshida said. “We decided to redesign the sage icon, considering that the job icon will be prominent in the game and will also appear in the product.”

New Sage Icon, Credits: Square Enix

The design of the new Sage icon is similar to the original icon, except that the three holes are not gathered together. The Final Fantasy XIV subreddit post compares the original design side by side with the new design. If you have trypophobia, please note that the link contains the original icon.

The Sage class will begin on November 23 for PS4, PS5, and PC as part of FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker.

