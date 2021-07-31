Buffalo SSD-PG Portable SSD Review





Buffalo’s SSD-PG Portable SSD (starting at $ 69.99 for the tested 500GB version) is suitable for anyone who wants to replace a slow, heavy spinning hard drive with a portable external solid state drive (SSD). The thin, black SSD-PG offers attentive shoppers an additional zip at an affordable price, about twice as fast as a regular hard disk drive. It can also survive if dropped or mishandled. SSD-PGs are fine for everyday use, but they are relatively slow like modern external SSDs. Much faster options are available that don’t require you to break the bank.

A little work monolith for the road

SSD-PG is a 0.4 x 3 x 4.6 inch (HWD) matte black slab. At the top, the buffalo name is studded with a glossy type, and the status light is in the upper right corner. (The LED lights white when the drive is connected and blinks when the transfer is in progress.)

There is a USB Micro-B port on one side, which fits into one end of the included cable. The other end can be connected to the USB Type-A port on your computer or the included USB-A-to-C adapter for use with the USB-C port on your computer.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

There are two stickers at the bottom of the drive, one with model number and serial number information, and the other promoting Buffalo’s data recovery service, a joint venture with Drive Savers. (If your drive fails, you can get a free Drive Savers rating without shipping, and if Buffalo can’t recover your data, it’s free.) Scannable QR code will take you to your company’s data recovery page Move

(Photo: Molly Flores)

SSD-PG qualifies for US military MIL-STD-810G 516.6 Step IV drop resistance and has some durability. This drop test (often referred to as an impact test) drops the product approximately 4 feet to 26 times to test the impact resistance of all surfaces, edges, and corners. The drive has no intrusion protection (IP) rating, indicating that it has not been dustproof or waterproof tested. The Micro-B port is not sealed.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

Buffalo states that the SSD-PG is a 500GB version (tested) for $ 69.99 and a 1TB capacity for $ 114.99. However, reseller prices are different. Based on current Amazon pricing, drives are back to about 13 cents and dimes per gigabyte, respectively, making it easy to get a 1TB drive at a bargain. On the other hand, some retailers set prices for 1TB SSD-PGs in the $ 130 range, while others are fairly cheap. Your mileage may change when you look.

The SSD-PG is covered by a two-year warranty, but if you register the drive with the company within 90 days of purchase, Buffalo will add another year to the warranty. It is by no means unique, but in practice it should not be an additional coverage provision.

One of the concerns: The note that ships with the SSD-PG is that the drive works well on certain AMD Ryzen CPUs, especially Ryzen 4000 series desktop and mobile processors with AMD Radeon Graphics, and computers with Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors. Notify the user that they may not. The drive transfers files in either UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol) mode or BOT (Bulk Only Transport) mode, but computers with any of the above CPUs do not support UASP mode USB drives. It may be.

Buffalo provides a free downloadable fix in the form of a utility called USB Mode Manager. By running this program and changing the drive’s transfer protocol to BOT mode, the drive is compatible with the computer running one of the CPUs in question. Still, this hits us as something that needs to be installed from the factory, especially given the popularity of Ryzen CPUs, which has been accelerating rapidly over the last three years.

SSD-PG Test: This Buffalo Does Not Stampede

All external SSDs will be tested in the PC Labs main storage testbed built on an Asus Prime X299 Deluxe motherboard with an Intel Core i9-10980XE Extreme Edition CPU. The system features 16GB of Corsair Dominator DDR4 RAM clocked to 3,600MHz and a GeForce graphics card that handles the display output.

I ran a regular external SSD test suite on an SSD-PG. This includes Crystal DiskMark 6.0, UL’s PCMark 10 storage, BlackMagic’s disk speed test, and its own folder transfer test. The first two will run on a PC with an NTFS-formatted drive, and the latter two will run on a 2016 MacBook Pro with exFAT. (See details on how to test solid state drives.)

The SSD-PG returned a sequential read / write score of 251MBps read and 227MBps write when running the CrystalDiskMark 6.0 benchmark (measuring the transfer rate of large continuous blocks of data) from a standard Windows 10 testbed. This is well below the rated peak read / write speeds of 340MBps and 320MBps, respectively, which is slow for external SSDs based on SATA cores, especially for reads. In contrast, the Crucial X6 had a read score of 557MBps, but a write speed of 212MBps. Even the half-baked HP Portable SSD P500 recorded 420MBps read speed and 265MBps write speed. The Buffalo SSD-PUT Portable Stick Drive was better, with a read score of 439MBps and a write score of 404MBps.

That said, with Crystal DiskMark, SSD-PGs outperformed portable external drives based on a rotation mechanism (not graphed here). These platters tend to score in the narrow range of 115MBps to 135MBps for both sequential reads and writes. For example, the 5TB WD My Passport recorded 131MBps for reading and 126MBps for writing.

The Buffalo SSD-PG was superior in the PCMark 10 Storage Test, which measures whether an SSD is ready to perform a variety of everyday tasks. The score of 647 is in the middle of the comparison set.

On the Mac side of the test bench, SSD-PG achieved 328MBps read and 384MBps write speeds in BlackMagic tests that measure drive sequential read and write speeds. It’s faster than the HP P500, but it’s an SSD-PUT (read 384MBps, write 400MBps), well behind the Crucial X6 (read 458MBps, write 521MBps) and TeamGroup T-Force Treasure Touch (read 473MBps, write 484MBps). It is in.

In short, it’s good enough for everyday tasks, but far from Speedster in modern SSD terminology.

Impact resistance and sufficient stability

Buffalo SSD-PG won’t win the Speed ​​Award. With a PCI Express-based internal and USB 3.2 Gen 2 system-side interface, the latest external SSDs have been welcomed by the direct-attached storage market, providing significant speed gains. The tendency leaves such drives in the dust.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

SSD-PGs should work fine for everyday hassle-free data storage and transfer, about twice as fast as a typical rotating portable hard drive. (If you write gigabytes every day, the speed will pause.) This is a decent grab and go pick. Based on current retail prices, the 1TB model is much more cost effective per gigabyte than the 500GB model. Prices vary considerably from vendor to vendor, but you don’t have to pay well over $ 100. With that money, you can get a rugged, rugged, and portable SSD, but its value proposition goes up and down depending on the actual selling price.

