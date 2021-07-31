The rise of cozy games





There was one thing I and many others could trust when the number of cases of COVID-19 increased worldwide in minutes and the world became engulfed in universal uncertainty. It is the release of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” for Nintendo Switch. With the long-awaited addition to the Animal Crossing series, everyone has time to reopen the previously closed Gamestop store for a late-night release, log on to Switch and be ready for an island vacation. I counted down. For those unfamiliar with “Animal Crossing”, this is a game series released by Nintendo that you can play as a human character in the world where animals live. What sets Animal Crossing apart from many existing games is that the game has no ultimate goal. You can complete a variety of tasks, such as collecting bugs for the villagers and donating fish and fossils to the museum, but the game never actually ends.

“Animal Crossing” has been a popular game for a long time, but I was surprised that many people gathered and played during the quarantine. I think “Animal Crossing” has become a perfect quarantine game thanks to the “Island Escape Theme”. You intend to think of the game as a vacation away from your life, but in my opinion it turned out to be a literal escape. Our world was constantly closed due to quarantine requirements, changes in workplaces and schools, and the transformation of grocery stores into battlefields, but we’re only worried about planting flowers and chatting by logging on to a virtual island. I was relieved to be able to do it with my islanders. In my opinion, it wasn’t just a relaxing game, it was almost a necessary game. I couldn’t go to school, work, or meet my friends in person, but the next best thing was to live a virtual island life.

Before COVID-19, I returned to almost the same life, but I am spending the necessary vacations by visiting Animal Crossing Island. No energy or mental bandwidth to focus on completing quest-oriented games like The Legend of Zelda or participating in high-intensity multiplayer games like Fortnite It may be. In such cases, curl up in a game like “Animal Crossing” to heal the tiredness of a long day.

The rise of “comfortable games”, as it is mentioned, added a coveted corner to the game world. The gaming community can be seen as an intimidating territory, but while some games require a certain skill level to play and some are highly competitive, cozy games are a friendly alternative to mainstream games. Game.

In addition to the popularity of Animal Crossing, there are many other games that are similar to Animal Crossing, and there are no specific end goals or strict requirements that you must follow to advance the game. You are free to do whatever you want and play as much as you like, or as much as you like. Cozy games are a great option for those who are hesitant to start playing video games or who are afraid of some of the mainstream games that focus on the available actions. Another cozy game I’d like to play is Stardew Valley, which can be described as a more realistic version of Animal Crossing. In Stardew Valley, you’ll take over your grandfather’s farm, quit your soulless headquarters job, and play as a magical and mysterious “Stardew Valley” peasant character. At Star Dew, you can mine fish, ore, plant crops, explore, and much more. If you are looking to inspire your virtual love life, you also have the option to romance one of the villagers. From magical games like “The Little Witch in the Forest” to mundane games like the next indie game “Lake” to play as a postal worker delivering mail to the inhabitants of a lakeside town, cozy There is a game.

For those who like the charm of cozy games and want to find more media that emulates the warm and cozy feeling of being the protagonist of a sleepy city full of unique and eccentric characters, there’s a book that fits that aesthetic. There are several. For fans of Animal Crossing, a “Wildwood” trilogy by Colin Melloy takes place in the Forest of Portland, Oregon, in a cast of forest creatures with two human children anthropomorphic. I’m looking for a younger brother inside. For fans of Stardew Valley, the Guernsey Literature and Potato Peel Society visits Guernsey during World War II in search of the subject of the next book and discovers the island’s eccentric inhabitants. I’m following the writer Juliet Ashton. Contact one of the island’s residents by letter.

Dina Delic is an assistant child librarian at the Morrill Memorial Library.

