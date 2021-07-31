Twitter Bounty Challenge Offers Cash to Find Algorithm Bias





Twitter has announced its intention to launch the first Algorithm Bias Challenge. It provides cash rewards to individuals who help identify the “potential harm” caused by the company’s prominence algorithm. This new competition is based on Twitter’s bias identification approach, which was detailed in May. The challenge will take place this year as part of the DEF CONAI Village.

Algorithms play a key role in social media platforms, allowing users to see more content that they may be interested in and less content that they are less likely to interact with. These same algorithms can unintentionally introduce bias into these platforms, but they cause criticism among those affected by this issue.

Twitter talked about this issue in a May blog post, explaining some of the algorithmic biases that could surface and the steps the company took to address this issue. In the latest information on today’s issue, Twitter has revealed that it is taking things one step further with the industry’s first new bias bounty challenge.

Twitter details the reason for this new challenge, stating in a blog post:

Inspired by how the research and hacker communities have helped the security community establish best practices for identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities to protect the general public. We want to foster a similar community focused on ML ethics so that we can identify a wider range of issues than we can do ourselves.

Twitter describes this effort as a proactive step in finding and addressing unintended harm caused by algorithms. As part of this challenge, Twitter will share its saliency model and code with individuals who wish to participate. The company will hold a workshop at DEFCON AI Village on August 8th, at which point the winners will be announced.

The 1st place winner will receive $ 3,500 and the 2nd place “most generalized” and “most innovative” winners will each receive $ 1,000. The third place earns $ 500. The challenge began today. Interested participants should visit the page for more information.

