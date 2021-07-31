A really working quick fix body treatment that celebrities love





Sandra Hinke dropped out of her beauty and fitness routine during a pandemic, as many of us stayed home for the past year. The retired teacher wasn’t excited about her appearance when spring came and she was ready to replace her loungewear with more skimpy clothes.

A 53-year-old woman living in LI’s Dix Hills usually exercised well and was always consistent in maintenance, but staying at home for a year put a lot of strain on her body. I wanted to prepare myself for the beach.

So she signed a high-frequency microneedling treatment from Dix ​​Hills and Marina Pered, a dermatologist with offices in the Upper East Side, aimed at improving skin sagging and reducing wrinkles. This was followed by topical application of exosomes, an cell-based treatment that is thought to promote tissue growth factor and accelerate healing.

Sandra Hinketamara Beckwith / New York Post after microneedling of neck, chest and arms and exosome treatment

I immediately felt my skin tightened, she said about the procedure, which required three 30-minute sessions and cost a total of $ 5,000 for her neck, chest and arms. It took. Her skin turned red for only a day or two. I had a face before, but now she adds that my body is in line.

Doctors say they’re seeing an influx of people looking for a quick way to look at the hot girls’ summers from being locked up in their homes.

We have experienced a dramatic increase [requests for] Cosmetology dermatologist Anetta Resco, who has an office on Park Avenue, talked about body treatments over the past few months. 80% of requests used to be for the face, but now at least 50% are for the body.

Having been at home for the last 18 months has made Sher Jansen more critical of herself. A 26-year-old emergency room nurse in Stamford, Connecticut had plenty of time to stick with her husband and toddler.

Janssen turned to Resco to help tighten the skin around his tummy, elbows and knees. She received two radio frequency microneedling sessions every two weeks for a total cost of $ 7,000.

Addison Rae Getty images for MTV / Viacom CBS

To further target her abs, she added a two-week biweekly Emsculpt Neo session for a total of $ 3,000. Emsculpt toning devices are very popular with celebrities such as Olivia Culpo, Megan Fox and Addison Rae, combining electromagnetic energy to contract muscles to adjust tones, use high frequencies to melt fat and in 30 minutes. The result is 20,000 crunches.

According to Janssen, my skin is much tighter, my stretch marks are dramatically reduced, and my abs are restored. Im was excited to go to Spain this summer and buy a bikini. I have a silk dress that fits my favorite shape, but it shows all the flaws, so I’m sitting in the closet. Now I’m definitely stuffing it! “

Dr. Paul Frank, a dermatologist with offices in West Village and the Upper East Side, says the demand comes from the topic of modern machinery and timing.

Nicky Bella is receiving ensculpting treatment.

NS [Emsculpt] Frank explains that Neo is working on three components: skin, fat, and muscle. These new technologies raise awareness and are in great demand as the coming out parties of the COVID people clash with the summer.

Here’s a closer look at Micro Needling, Emsculpt, and other quick ways New Yorkers are quickly tracking a better body without knives or downtime.

Skin Fluence Micro Needling Using High Frequency Sandra Hinke (53) performs micro needling to reduce wrinkles on her body by dermatologist Marina Pered.Tamara Beck With / New York Post

High frequencies tighten existing collagen and elastin, making the skin look youthful, Peled said in a 40-minute procedure. Meanwhile, a small needle sends a pulse to the skin. She makes new collagen and adds exosomes to help reduce redness. It requires 1-3 sessions every 2-3 weeks and the package range is $ 2,000- $ 5,000.

1047 Park Avenue; 212-754-6363, SkinfluenceNYC.com

Engrave Neo

Getting in shape without actually exercising is one of the futuristic concepts that has finally arrived at Emsculpt. It uses electromagnetic energy to contract muscles while lying down and relaxing, and was first approved by the FDA in 2018 for use in the abdomen. The new version is even lighter because it adds high frequencies to melt fat cells. Machine use has been extended to the buttocks and last month to the arms and legs. For the first change, we recommend four 30-minute sessions, each for $ 850. According to Reszko, you can quickly get a 6-pack or lifted butt without exercising. Of course, using this as a supplement to quickly amplify the results of traditional gym routines is best for overall benefit.

1112 Park Avenue; 646-759-8449, DrAnettaReszko.com

Ciaz Beauty Bat Lift Treatment

A smooth, firm butt is a coveted beach asset, and apparent lack of activity and long sitting on the couch can result in rough patches, clogged pores, and sagging. Karen Hongs’ $ 175 treatment at Sias Beauty in Soho begins with cleansing and extraction, followed by exfoliation with a mixed acid mask and a Hydra Facial machine that further cleanses and injects serum. A second Valmont mask containing Swiss apple stem cells nourishes and traps water, and finally a combination of lymphatic drainage massage and cupping techniques tightens the skin.

I was exercising every day, but during the pandemic I sat home and earned a few pounds, says Barbara Phillips, 57, who lives in the bayside and works in fashion sales. When I heard about this new butt-tightening treatment, I said, “Sign up! I don’t want to say about my butt, but it looks great and my skin is smooth.”

145 Grand Street; 347-247-6381, SiasBeauty.NYC

Vicki Morav Combination Slimming Treatment Vicki Morav’s new uptown spa features an infrared sauna and a French lymphatic drainage machine. Courtesy: Vicki Morav

Vicki Moravs’ new Upper East Side Spa offers a killer therapy combination for the ultimate tone for $ 840. The “Beach Body Lady” treatment begins with a 20-minute calorie-burning infrared sauna session, a whole-body exfoliation using microdermabrasion or fruit acid and loofah, a 75-minute lymphatic drainage massage, and finally a 35-minute high-frequency machine. Followed by. Tightens the skin of the whole body. You will soon feel less bloating, Morav promises.

19 East 71st St. VickiMorav.com

Rescue Spa’s Selma LED Lights Flat Iron’s Rescue Spa offers first-class facials as well as full-body LED light treatments.Provided by: Rescue Spa

A 45-minute session relaxing under a light blanket ($ 225) at the Flat Iron Rescue Spa speeds up circulation, speeds even skin tones, reduces swelling and bumps, and gives an overall glow. Give it and make it amazing. Beach factors. The struts are also a little more elastic because they have the side effect of relieving muscle inflammation. Rescue owner Danuta Mieloch recommends bringing the Tri Light Body Sculpt Fit ($ 295) home. This is a new home device that uses LED lights and heat and small currents to extend the therapeutic effect. It allows you to really tackle areas that are problematic for you, she says.

29 E. 19th St. 866-772-2766, RescueSpa.com

Rebalance Revita-Slim IV and Repechage Peppermint Sheet Twist Body Shaping Therapy UES Rebalance is a combination of IV treatment and Repechage seaweed wrap. Provided by: Repechage

Repechage owner Lydia Sulfati offers such treatments in partnership with the Rebalance Integrative Medicine and Anti-Aging Center on the Upper East Side. Such treatments reduce the appearance of cellulite for $ 300 and help lymphatic drainage. Remove dead skin with a bamboo brush, wrap in a hot bandage soaked with seaweed, cover with mylar, massage with a slimming and tightening cream containing caffeine and seaweed, and inject IV vitamins. According to Sulfati, the measurements are made back and forth, and the results should last for at least five days, with many seeing a total loss of about an inch and a half.

635 Madison Avenue; 212-380-1764, RebalanceNYC.com

