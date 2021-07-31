Google Fi reportedly does not allow users to call Poison Management





Photo: Robin Beck / AFP (Getty Images)

Given the amount of toxic substances in the world, from mundane things like nail polish to unlikely things like foliage plants, it is possible to call toxic control when exposed to potentially toxic things. Is very important. Unfortunately, for Google Fi users, that may not be possible at this time.

According to a 9to5Google report, some Google Fi users will not be able to call the Poison Control hotline, which is officially called the Poison helpline, and will receive the message “You cannot complete a call while dialing.” It has been reported. The user then receives instructions on how to contact Google Fis Customer Support. 9to5Google says the problem has been going on for months, citing various threads of users who don’t have Reddit and some nasty experiences.

A few months ago I had the same fucking problem when my daughter was ill and was able to get rid of the baby’s safe top from the baby [ibuprofen].. I had to call support to answer a lot of questions. I hung up and tried again, so I must have switched it on while I was biting.

Nonetheless, not all Reddit users have stated that they have problems accessing the Poison helpline. Affected people were scattered all over the country, using both Android and iOS.

The Poison Helpline is a free federal service that allows US residents to connect to a local poison center and talk to pharmacists, nurses, doctors, or other poison specialists in an emergency. These experts will then explain what to do and if you need to seek additional assistance.

The Department of Health Resources, which oversees the program, explains that frequent callers include those who care for young children. However, he points out that most deaths from poisoning occur in adults, and authorities claim that poisoning can occur in anyone.

Google told 9to5Google that it was aware of the problem and was investigating it.

Gizmodo contacted Google to review the report and ask for comments, but did not receive a reply by the time it was published. If you want to update, please be sure to update this blog.

