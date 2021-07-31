Valve says Steam decks wouldn’t be possible without the idea of ​​Steam Machines





Steam Deck has been the talk of almost every gamer these days, whether you’re a fan of consoles or gaming PCs. According to Valve, their new handheld console wouldn’t have been possible without the idea of ​​Steam Machines.

(Photo: Steam Deck website)

Steam Machines was the idea of ​​a so-called “console killer” to replace the full-size consoles and gaming PCs released in 2015. But like any other Valve hardware, these failed miserably, PC Gamer wrote.

Since then, the company has gained a reputation for producing substandard gaming hardware that won’t sell until the recent announcement of Steam Deck at the fuss reception in July. Designers Greg Coomer, Scott Dalton and Lawrence Jan all worked in handhelds and were familiar with this history.

In an interview with IGN, the three designers specifically pointed out the problems running games on Linux-based machines. Given that Steam decks are running Linux-based SteamOS 3.0, that was one of the biggest challenges they had to overcome. Steam Machines failed because Linux had to run the game well, even though it wasn’t yet game-enabled at the time.

A recent report from Tom’s Hardware points to Linux improvements in the Steam client prior to the release of the Steam deck, and Valve may have certainly learned from past mistakes.

Steam deck is migrating from Steam Machines Fiasco

Depending on how Valve approaches Steam Deck marketing differently at this time, the striking failure of Steam Machines and older Valve hardware lies in the rearview mirror, at least for now.

(Photo: Olly Curtis / Future via Getty Images) Zotac NEN Steam Machine Gaming Computer (R) and Valve Steam Wireless Controller taken on January 22, 2016.

First, the company claims that it wants handhelds to occupy its own class. They say they designed the console, for example, rather than as a direct competitor to the Nintendo Switch. And for all intents and purposes, they are correct. The two handhelds are completely different hardware, not just the question of how powerful one is compared to the other.

The Steam deck is designed to be a completely portable all-in-one PC. With all intent and purpose, it’s the same as a laptop or desktop. Users can also connect the system to an external display, install Windows, connect a mouse and keyboard, and use it as a fully functional computer.

On the other hand, Nintendo Switch is a game console. All you can do with it is games, and not much else. It’s also much more portable than a Steam deck, so it’s much easier to carry. In addition, Nintendo’s niche game library is a fast-paced change from the Steam library’s open world titles and hordes of first-person shooters.

Demand for steam decks is already high and is now scalping. This sounds bad for many gamers, but it’s great news for Valve. This means that the rate of return potential is skyrocketing and can pave the way for the gaming hardware industry without competing with anyone else.

