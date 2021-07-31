You can now own a bike from Pokemon Red, but you are not allowed to ride it





Image: Pokemon Company

Now is not the time to use it!

Professor Oak’s words were not so true. The Pokmon Company has decided to create a unique replica of Pokmon Red and Blue’s iconic and expensive bike to commemorate reaching 1 million Twitter followers on Japan’s Pok Times account. The game cost $ 1 million to buy unless you have a bike voucher available from the president of the Pokemon fan club.

If you want to get a chance to win your bike, follow @poke_times on Twitter and use the hashtag “100” (“Pokemon 1 Million Yen Bike”) to enter by August 3rd. , When the competition is over. Oh, you have to live in Japan. sorry.

The bike is pretty nice, but it might be worth the move. Every detail is covered, including the tread of the master ball, the silhouette of the four original starter Pokemon, and the Poke ball on the steering wheel.

There is only one big problem. You can’t actually ride it. You probably guessed it from the title.

Eagle Eye researchers may have already seen the website mention that the bike is a “life-size model” or that there is no bike chain that is one of the things that powers the bike. not. For clarity: This is not a bike. This is a bike-shaped bike-sized video game souvenir that someone must bring to the apartment to display as a work of art.

What do you think about this Pokemon bike not? A gorgeous work of art, a loving reference to a great game, or a big one with absolutely no space, especially if it’s not fully functional? Let us know in the comments!

