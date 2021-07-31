Google releases an app for Google Meet to make it easier to join video calls





Internet search giant Google has released a standalone web app for the video calling platform Google Meet. The newly released Google Meet app is a Progressive Web App (PWA), which differs from the standard app in that it runs in a web browser. Such apps are said to provide a faster web experience. How does the Google Meet Progressive Web App work? According to Google, this PWA of Google Meet has all the same features as Google Meat on the web. Works on all devices with Google Chrome browser version 73 released after March 2019. Which devices support Google Meet Progressive Web Apps All devices running Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, and Linux will be able to support Google Meet PWA. Is the Google Meet Progressive Web App for Paid Workspace customers only? No, Google Meet PWA is available to all Google account users, including Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal accounts. How to install the Google Meet Progressive Web App Open meet.google.com on your device. In the URL bar at the top right of your browser[インストール]Click. The Meet app will appear in the app dock. Google Meet has a group time limit. Calls Earlier this month, Google imposed a 60-minute time limit on calls to three or more participants with personal (or free) accounts. 55 minutes after the call, all participants in the call will be notified that the call is about to end. For one-on-one calls, Google will continue to provide free Google account holders with up to 24 hours of support. Google gives no formal reason not to impose a time limit on group calls, but that seems to be a way for the company to ensure that more people upgrade to their workspace personal subscription plans. Is done.

