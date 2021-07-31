Samsung Galaxy S Pen Pro rumors suggest an expensive stylus for the Galaxy Z Fold 3





There are many compelling leaks and reports about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, questions remain about the features Samsung has already confirmed for compatibility with the S Pen for the following foldable devices.

A tweet discovered by Samsung, which claims to have specifications for the S Pen Pro, could clear the mess and provide better ideas for the stylus Samsung is working on.

Leakerchunvn 8888, who shared other Samsung tips in the past, brought to Twitter a list of previously announced specifications and details about the Samsung S Pen Pro. The stylus has additional features that this year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen lacked.

It’s unclear if this information is accurate until the new S-Pen comes on stage with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at Samsung’s August 11 Galaxy Unpack event. Still, the information is consistent with previous official details and other leaks from trusted sources.

As I’ve heard directly from Samsung earlier, unlike the S Pen, which began shipping at the same time as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the new, larger and more robust S Pen Pro features Bluetooth LE connectivity. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 20 S Pen, Bluetooth opens additional features other than tapping the screen to draw, such as using a stylus to control media and take pictures.

Leaker suggests that the S Pen Pro is specially designed to work with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and has a 0.7mm tip and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity without damaging the flexible screen of the foldable phone. doing. I’ve also heard about the supposed “S Penfold Edition” stylus, but the main differences between the stylus models are currently unknown.

Like other phones outside the Galaxy Note lineup, previous Galaxy Z Fold models also had a foldable display vulnerability that prevented any S-pen from working. However, the tech giant has spent this year expanding support for the S Pen to other mobile phones, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra mentioned above.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Many leaked images claiming to show off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have come out of reliable sources in recent weeks, with note-like slots for holding and charging styluses like the Galaxy S21 Ultralacks. I’m drawing.

Chunvn8888 writes that the S Pen is magnetically attached to the back of a particular Galaxy Z Fold 3 case. A recent leak from 91mobiles showed a leatherette Galaxy Z Fold 3 case with a slot for the S pen along the back of the phone. This is similar to what chunvn8888 proposes here, but the slots may be for another S-pen model.

The S Pen Pro has also been reported to charge over a USB-C connection, as leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 doesn’t have a slot to charge. Again, these are not official details, but a new stylus.

Finally, the leaker suggests that the Samsung S Pen Pro could cost around £ 70 in the UK. In the truest case, that’s just under $ 100 in the US, but UK and US pricing often doesn’t have as serious a gap as exchange rates suggest. For example, the simpler S21 Ultra S Pen sells for £ 34 in the UK and $ 40 in the US.

Still, after the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is officially launched, or if it includes the accessory with a foldable phone, you need to see how much Samsung plans to charge the foldable S Pen Pro stylus. I have. We need to hear more about the S Pen with the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 3 event on August 11th. Both have been teased by event invitations and have been heavily leaked over the past few months.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Deals Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/news/samsung-galaxy-s-pen-pro-rumors-suggest-a-pricey-stylus-for-the-galaxy-z-fold-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos