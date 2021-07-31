Valve reveals Nintendo issues | News, sports, work





Valve’s upcoming portable gaming PC, the Steam Deck, will not be the killer of the Nintendo Switch speculated online.

However, Nintendo may still have unexpected problems.

The Steam deck, which will begin shipping to pre-order customers at the end of 2021, will feature custom-designed AMD APUs, silicon slices that are both CPUs and GPUs, and 32-bit quad channels. LPDDR5 memory.

There are three different versions based on storage memory size — 64 GB eMMC memory option, and much faster and larger 256 and 512 GB NVMe solid state drive options. Priced at $ 399, $ 529, and $ 649, respectively, the microSD card slot — a new version of Steam OS will be preloaded, but Valve says it can install other game stores, as well as Windows and Linux on your device. That is.

A dock with USB 2.0, HDMI, and Ethernet ports is sold separately, allowing users to connect to a TV or other monitor to use other peripherals such as a mouse or keyboard.

Valve also advertises that game developers who couldn’t handle it haven’t thrown it from the Steam library into the Steam deck yet. This is all fine and good, as anyone with a large library of services can carry the game around.

However, sales of Nintendo Switch OLED, which will be released with “Metroid: Dread” on October 8, Switch Lite, and other games and products that Nintendo is currently working on or planning to deploy. Will not slow down.

Nintendo fans are trying to buy Nintendo games, no matter how badly Switch is running Nintendo’s own games.

“The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD” is proof of that. This is a remake of the 2011 game, retailing for $ 59.99, and has been unpopular with fans for its clunky motion controls since its first launch 10 years ago, updated for this revision.

This is Amazon’s third-selling retail game already in 2021. The SwitchOLED model is no longer pre-orderable, and according to a July 16 article by Tech Times, the current lineup of Switch consoles has already sold 85 million units as of March. ..

This causes problems for Nintendo. Because the Steam deck has the power to allow know-how users (without fear of potential legal impact) to install the emulation program on the Steam deck and create a library of all content. .. The history of the game.

And this returns to the corner where Nintendo has been avoided for some time.

Nintendo fans have been asking the company to release titles on the Switch system from the Nintendo 64, Gamecube, and Wii consoles for years, but so far Nintendo hasn’t shown any interest in doing so. ..

If Nintendo had done it right during the 2012-17 Wii U era, it was probably a virtual console. It’s a large online library of old Nintendo titles that can be purchased for those who are still playing games at a relatively low price of around $ 10 per game. I own a Nintendo Wii U console, but the Wii U was the largest commercial bust in Nintendo’s history, so it may not be that many these days. Given the relative success in the meantime, many expected the service to be taken over by Switch.

But that hasn’t happened in the last four years. The NES and SNES apps provide access to older titles, but Nintendo has locked what’s behind the Nintendo online service subscription fee of $ 20 a year, and whether more content will continue in the future. Will not be announced soon.

So, regardless of legal implications, it will try to run the emulated game when the Steam deck begins to reach the player. Gamers, especially fans of older Nintendo titles, spend every length of time playing these games, whether it’s a $ 60 bucket price cut or a complete piracy.

So Nintendo may be able to save everyone’s headaches and heartaches and give fans what they already want.

Dan Isenberg writes about Altoona Mirror’s games and technology. He can be contacted at [email protected] and Twitter @ ThisDanTweets.

