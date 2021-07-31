Destiny 2 Cross-Play May Change Your Parent’s Name





Bungie will activate cross-play in Destiny 2 in the near future, but if you’re using an unusual username on your PC, you’ll need to change cross-play to continue playing.

Destiny 2 is finally starting to cross-play between consoles, the cloud, and PCs, but players may notice that the update has the new Guardian name. Cross-play is a highly requested feature of viewers who are accustomed to playing with friends in other games, regardless of hardware choice. Apex Legends, like Overwatch and Rocket League, supports cross-play and is now Destiny’s turn. Bungie’s online-centric FPS has previously tested gameplay across different platforms, but in Season 15 it’s switched on, allowing everyone to team up regardless. hardware.

Destiny has far more brewing than this highly requested feature. Bungie has announced a time when fans can expect more news about Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen extension. The digital showcase for new content will premiere at the end of August and may be packed with details about the expansion. The Witch Queen is no longer released in 2021, but players can simply wait until February 2022 to experience Bungie’s new missions, loot, and guardian cosmetics.

The latest weekly update from Bungie delves into what cross-play means to existing players and how new features change their experience. This involves creating a universal “bungie name” that replaces the name currently used in different versions of Destiny 2. Those with names that contain some of the more unusual characters supported by Steam will be replaced with those names. Bungie does not have the option to change this new username, especially when launching cross-play, so we recommend changing them to avoid common renaming to the numbered “Guardian”. To do.

All names are numbered to facilitate people with similar tags. This allows Destiny 2players to search for friends, regardless of platform, even if it means entering some extra numbers. There is also a platform filter for those who want to stick to a particular console for matchmaking efforts.

In most of the Destiny 2 world, cross-play supports all platforms by default, but conflict mode behaves a bit differently. A party with a PC player will automatically match opponents on other PCs, and a console player will only match other people using the gamepad. This is primarily to avoid perceived keyboard and mouse players to be better than gamepad users, but the latter has the wrong odds of continuing to use the Xbox controller on the PC. Can be proved.

Cross-play updates have become a common sight among multiplayer-focused games, and the Destiny 2 implementation seems to be what players expect. A few forced renamings are a small inconvenience compared to Destiny 2fans’ ability to build a team from everyone they know. New games like Halo Infinite launching with cross-play as the default feature are breaking down one of the last real walls left between the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. As Season 15 begins, fans will be able to see how well this feature works in modern games like Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Stadia.

Source: Bungie

