Pokemon Company has created an actual version of the Gen1 bike





The Pokemon Company has created a real version of the bike in the first generation Pokemon game and presents it to one lucky winner.

Kotaku reports that the winner must be in Japan, as the company does not offer international shipping before it gets hope. But even if you can’t beat the bike at your current location, it’s still worth a look.

As you can see in the image above, it’s a pretty stylish bike. Tire treads, of course, have a variety of Pokeball designs, including masterballs and standard Pokeballs. The rim of the wheel is minimally etched with Pikachu’s head and the game’s three starter Pokemon heads.

The bike also plays the bike theme of the first generation Pokemon games as if it weren’t cool enough.

As for why this bike was made by the Pokemon Company, the reason is actually very good. The Pokemon Company’s Twitter account has finally reached 1 million followers. Anyone familiar with first-generation Pokemon games knows the importance of one million.

As Kotaku pointed out, the bikes in these games sell for $ 1 million Pokemon dollars. However, you cannot actually buy and use a bike that you need to get and use, as you cannot get more than 999,999 Pokemon dollars in the game.

Anyone who wants to enter a free gift can do so by following Pok Times’ Twitter account and using hashtag # 100 in their tweets. Kotaku writes that the translation of the hashtag is “Million Yen of Pokemon” [sic] bicycle. If you participate in the gift, the bike will only be shipped domestically, so you must be in Japan to actually win.

Wesley LeBlanc is IGN’s freelance news writer and guide maker. You can follow him on Twitter @ LeBlancWes.

