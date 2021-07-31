How to securely verify your Chromebook password, security and extensions





Google’s Chrome is widely regarded as one of the safest, if not the most efficient, browsers, and has helped us get closer to the top of the browsers. It’s on almost every platform. But it also led to the creation of Chrome OS (Google’s operating system for Chromebooks). It also creates a Safety Check that acts as a way for users to check the security and privacy aspects of their Chromebooks, or at least a way for users to understand the safety of their browsing.

The latter tool is the tool described in this guide. So let’s get started without any further effort.

Why use a safety check on your Chromebook?

Safety checking is the first feature added to deskop Chrome, such as the version M83 Chromebook platform. Therefore, this is not a new feature beyond the imagination. Or, more precisely, a set of features in a single hub. Some users[設定]It’s embedded in the menu, so you may not have discovered it yet. But it’s pretty easy to do.

In summary, Safety Check performs an analysis of Chrome’s security and privacy settings, including passwords, secure browsing settings, updates, and even extensions. And no matter how different each of them is, it usually does it quickly within seconds.

Checking for updates and safe browsing settings is relatively trivial. The former guarantees that browser updates are not available and helps users install them. Secure Browsing is a set of extensions that help notify users if their browsing habits, including the sites they visit, are safe. For example, there are the latest enhancements to ensure that the download is secure before it begins.

Checking extensions is also fairly easy. That is, the browser ensures that the installed extensions are not dangerous and have not been removed from the Chrome Web Store due to violations or other similar issues.

Finally, the password checker scans the deeper web to make sure that the password being used is not compromised. Also, check the behind-the-scenes database to make sure that the service, product, or site you have an account with is not compromised. If so, it helps the user to reset or change the associated password.

Of course, all of that is important for obvious reasons. Primarily, Safety Check ensures that users are safer than when browsing the web.

Here’s how to perform a safety check on your Chromebook

First, using a safety check tool is the first obvious step to actually perform a safety check on your Chromebook. And just doing one isn’t always the only step. But that’s what this first step discusses before digging into exactly what you see when you complete it.

Of course, Chrome must be open and running to get started. And of course, it’s best to start with a new tab or window. Chrome is designed to automatically open all the features you need in new tabs, but this is not always the case. Therefore, starting with a new tab or window is the easiest way to avoid accidentally overwriting a page that happens to be displayed. When a new window or tab opens, the user must tap or click the three vertical dot icons in.Open the overflow menu at the top right of the page On Chrome OS, the penultimate option is[設定]And in that menu[ヘルプ]It’s just above. Tap or click Settings Normally, this step in other guides requires tapping or clicking the search bar. Next, you need to find the specific feature you are looking for. On Chrome OS, users simply look at the left sidebar. There, you need to tap or click on the option labeled “Safety Check”.The safety check has its own card with a brief description of the tool[設定]It’s on the menu. Google also includes a blue button that says “Check Now”. When checked, it changes to notify the user when the last check was. You will also see an “Update” icon to check again. However, for now[今すぐ確認]Click or tap the button. A security check will be performed to highlight if your browser is up to date and if your password has been compromised. Use the right arrow to dig deeper into your password. Browsing Check — Another right arrow to adjust settings, and a check of installed extensions. At the end of them, there is also a click or tap action to open Extension Management in a new tab. What does the result really mean and what can I do to fix the problem?

As mentioned above, the results of safety checks are usually fairly straightforward. Especially if all of Google’s enhanced protections are turned on. And they are usually the default. However, that does not necessarily mean that reading and responding to information is the easiest. Especially for those who are not technically inclined.

This section describes what was checked in each result and what to do if a message is displayed or the check fails. This is in contrast to the green checkmark shown in the image above, indicating that everything is normal.

According to safety check, Chromebook update is required

Now, on Chromebooks and elsewhere, Chrom Safety Check first looks for the latest updates installed. As with any operating system, updates usually patch the largest or more urgent issues. Therefore, it is important to install them as soon as possible.

If Chrome tells you that your Chromebook software (or Chrome itself) is out of date, you’ll also have the option to install an update. Also, when the installation is almost complete, restart Chrome (or Chromebook) to complete the installation. So going from here is arguably the easiest fix in a safety check.

Just tap the “Restart” button when it appears. Chrome then updates itself and solves the problem. However, you may need to perform the safety check again later by following the steps above. Especially if the tool finds other issues.

Is my password weak?

Of course, passwords are the place most users are most likely to run into problems. That’s why Safety Check effectively runs and analyzes what’s stored in Chrome. Specifically, check if the password is leaked or compromised and is displayed in the database. However, it also checks the relative strength of the password.

If the password is weak, and can be very successful, the security check starts with telling you how many results you have.

From there, clicking the right-pointing arrow icon takes you to a page that contains all compromised or weak passwords. In almost all of them, Google also provides an outbound link button labeled “Change Password” as long as they are passwords for websites, web apps, or web applets. And, of course, clicking or tapping allows the user to go to the appropriate page and make changes.

In this regard, Google Chrome suggests and stores “strong passwords” on most websites via prompts. That’s when the user goes to change them.

However, some passwords may require you to open a full-fledged app to change your password. And Google Chrome can’t do that on its own. As long as it’s linked to Chrome or Google’s password storage feature, it’s good to make sure they continue to be considered. In addition, some weak passwords are out of date. For them, Chrome offers the option to change the stored password via the link below the button.

Other options are also in the 3-dot menu next to the individual passwords.

Safe browsing is not turned on

By default, Chrome leaves “Standard Protection” turned on. Therefore, most users will not see an error message in that segment. But if you do, it simply means that it was turned off for some reason, either accidentally or intentionally. Therefore, you need to tap the right arrow on that part of the card to turn it back on.

That said, we recommend that you follow these steps to turn on Google’s extended protection, even if this setting has a green checkmark.

All other settings on this page should almost certainly be left in place. However, the menu has three options. The last one, called “unprotected”, is as labeled and is not recommended. Standard protection is turned on by default. But Enhanced Protection adds more and is more aggressive.In particular, it checks your password in real time and tells you if the password you are using has been compromised.

To turn on extended protection, you need to tap the circle selection set to the left of that option. Then use the back arrow to[設定]You can return to the previous page of. It’s in the upper left corner of the UI.

Is there a problem with the extension?

Extension issues should be less common, as Google is continually updating its feature policies and responses. This sets aside all the extensions that the company has removed in the last two years. But that doesn’t mean that currently safe extensions are always safe. Or, the new problematic one will not be discovered later.

To protect users from the annoying extensions of Chrome, Google checks these parts of safety checks on Chromebooks and elsewhere.

If the extension needs to take any action, a check will notify you and tap or click on that part of the result to open the extension in a new tab. From there, you can uninstall any extensions that are causing or may cause problems. And of course, it’s always good to regularly remove extensions that you don’t really need. You can also do this from that page.

It also works outside of Chrome OS

Of course, safety checks aren’t only available on Chromebook platforms. Or either a desktop platform. It’s in exactly the same location as Windows, Mac and Linux above. At this point, SafetyCheck has also moved to mobile. So if you go to Google Chrome on your phone, you can find it there as well.

Specifically, at least on Android, you can find it by simply tapping the 3-dot overflow menu. It’s in the upper right corner of the UI.Then first[設定]Tap an option, then[安全性チェック]of[基本]Push another tap underneath.

Well, needless to say, the tools aren’t exactly the same overall. For example, Android doesn’t have Chrome extensions. Therefore, I’m not going to check them. However, this sequence of steps works exactly the same on each Google Chrome platform. For those who want to spend a little safe no matter where they browse.

