Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub Review





The jumbo feature of Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub allows you to store large amounts of games, movies, and other material. While you may want to load and run the latest and hottest games from faster SSDs, the FireCuda Gaming Hub ($ 219.99 for 8TB and $ 399.99 for 16TB in testing) is a great way to back up and archive your collections. It is a desk addition function. You can have a mega library of games installed. The 16TB version should be able to store up to hundreds of AAA titles, as well as a variety of movies and other content. It’s a classic desktop external hard drive rather than the centerpiece of the game, allowing you to use more physical ports to keep the “hub” part of your resume together, but with the benefits of connectivity. Think of it as a bottomless box of bytes.

Spin up almost infinite storage

The FireCuda Gaming Hub is a desktop-style hard drive in an external enclosure that measures 1.9 x 5 x 8.1 inches and weighs 2.7 pounds. Inside the frame is a 3.5-inch hard drive that spins at 7,200 rpm. The drive is powered by the included AC adapter.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

The FireCuda Hub sits on four small rubber legs, but turn it around. One set of feet has a wide, flat bottom and the other set has a long end, allowing you to stand the drive sideways while moving or laying it sideways.

As a hub, FireCuda is pretty basic. Next to the power jack on the back is the USB Micro-B port, which is the main connector for connecting the system directly. Includes USB Micro-B-to-A cable.

(Photo: Molly Flores)

On the front, there is a USB Type-C port and a USB Type-A port to connect peripherals …

(Photo: Molly Flores)

I wanted to see at least one more USB Type-A port. If you connect your keyboard and mouse through a gaming hub, they may both have USB Type-A connectors. Also, if both are connected, you will at least sometimes need a third port to jack a USB flash drive or external SSD.

The FireCuda Gaming Hub has two capacities, the $ 219.99 8TB model and the $ 399.99 16TB model mentioned above. That’s about 2.8 cents per gigabyte for the 8TB version and only 2.5 cents per gigabyte for the 16TB version. That’s about a quarter of the cost per gig of the cheapest external SSD.

For software, you can download (must download) the Seagate Toolkit (both Windows and macOS versions are available) by registering the drive. Features include backup, restore, sync / mirroring, as well as control of RGB LED lighting on the chassis, which is one of the hub’s best features.

By default, when you connect the drive and connect it to your computer, the lights will flash red.Of the toolkit[RGB]From the tabs, you can change the color (to fixed color or rainbow flow) and change the behavior of the lighting pattern (static, breathing, blinking, or sliding action).

Alternatively, if you own a Razer PC or a Razer gaming gear that supports lighting, you can control the lighting using the company’s Chroma optical synchronization technology by downloading the Razer Synapse Hardware Configuration Utility. Even with the basic lighting control features of the toolkit, the display has proved to be versatile and attractive.

FireCuda Gaming Hub Test: Never Succumb to Platter Drive

FireCuda Gaming Hub results from an external drive benchmark test show that it works as expected on modern 7,200 rpm hard drives. (Seagate does not publish a drive read and write speed rating.)

Sequential read and write speeds measured in the Crystal DiskMark 6.0 test are 268MBps and 255MBps, respectively. The read and write speeds measured in the Mac-based Black Magic Disk Speed ​​test are very similar, 233MBps and 255MBps. I have mapped the FireCuda drive below to a host of other portable platter hard drives that I have tested over the last few years. (For direct comparison, I haven’t seen a desktop external drive with a single 3.5 inch mechanism lately.)

As you can see, these numbers are significantly faster than the 5,400 rpm rated portable (not desktop 3.5 inch) hard drive numbers such as the WD My Passport 5TB and Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Touch 2TB shown in the table. However, the speed of FireCuda Gaming Hub is still shy compared to very low-end external SSDs, and there is nothing comparable to today’s USB 3.2 Gen2 external SSDs. (See How to test your hard drive.)

(Photo: Molly Flores)

The PCMark 10 Storage Benchmark measures the speed of your drive when performing certain routine tasks, such as loading programs. The FireCuda Gaming Hub score 537 is lower than most low-end external SSDs. (Most hard drive comparison products have been tested using previous PCMark versions. The scores are not shown in the graph because their scores cannot be compared directly with PCMark 10.) From this, the FireCuda Gaming Hub You can guess as follows. Great for game backup and storage, but not very ideal for loading and running new graphics-intensive AAA games.

Drive for game and movie backup

The Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub is fast for spinning external hard drives, but it’s sluggish compared to most external SSDs, thanks to the 7,200 rpm platter. Platter Drive can’t really compete with current SSDs to copy and load recent influential AAA games full of graphic content. Also, due to the limited range of connectors, it is functionally minimal as a hub. A true hub gains display capabilities and can act as a connect / disconnect point for gaming laptops, for example. This design is more basic than that.

((Photo: Molly Flores))

However, the huge capacity of the FireCuda Gaming Hub makes it ideal for game storage and backup when you have hundreds of games. Most gamers need to be able to store their entire collection on a gaming hub, leaving enough space for movies, other media, and most other files they want to store. (Everything unique on the drive, such as family photos, needs to have a second copy hidden somewhere for safety. The drive dies.) And with cool RGB lighting Fits any game setup.

