Your ancient Android gingerbread phone is going to be even more useless





When was the last time you thought about your old Gingerbread cell phone? Google made the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich publicly available almost 10 years ago, leading the era of Tron-inspired Holo UI, but with some of the Moto Droid X, HTC Evo 4G, Samsung’s original Galaxy S, and more. The legendary Android device has jumped. If you still have a phone running Gingerbread, it will be very difficult to use with Google services.

After September 27th, devices running Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread or earlier will not be able to sign in to their Google account (via 9to5Google). The company specifically emphasizes Gmail, YouTube, and maps as apps that will generate username and password errors after this date. In an email sent to affected users, Google suggests updating the device to Android 3.0 or later if possible (a strange request given that Honeycomb was a tablet-only release). , Realistically written on the wall. If you’re using your gingerbread phone as a daily driver or as a secondary device, it may be time to give up on ghosting.

Like most of Google’s OS restrictions, this is driven primarily by security and security. Android smartphones have many new features since 2011, but they are much more secure. After all, there’s a reason why monthly security patches are standard. These apps are far from the ones that were initially disabled on Gingerbread phones. WhatsApp stopped supporting the platform in January 2020 and was completely removed from the Google Play service in 2017.

If for some reason you need to keep accessing Gmail or YouTube on the affected device, you’re not completely out of luck. Try logging in to your account using your mobile browser. Some web apps continue to work this way, but Google doesn’t emphasize what is supported and what isn’t in the support forums.

Android distributions weren’t shared a few years ago, but Gingerbread had dropped to a 0.3% market share by May 2019. Since then, the number has declined further, and it is no exaggeration to say that the number of affected users is limited to small groups. At best for collectors. If you know who is still watching YouTube videos on your Nexus One, make sure they know it’s finally time to trigger the upgrade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/2021/07/30/your-ancient-android-gingerbread-phone-is-about-to-become-even-more-useless/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos