A few days after Zoom gets it, Google will launch a new Google Meet web app

Google has released a new standalone web app for Google Meet. A web app, also known as a progressive web application, has all the features of a Google Meet app, but it’s strictly web-only. You no longer have to enter a URL or access Gmail to start a meeting on Google Meet. Simply download and use the app on your laptop, computer, or MacBook. The announcement by Google will come a few weeks after Zoom announces its own PWA.

If you’re wondering how Google Meat’s web app differs from Google Meat, Google has revealed that there are no functional changes. PWAs are actually websites with app functionality. So if you download the Google Meet app on your laptop or computer, you won’t have to find the app in your browser to start a meeting. It will be available in the section of downloaded apps. If you have the app installed on your device, just open the app and start a meeting, just as you would on your smartphone.

Regarding the new progressive web app, according to Google, Weve has released a new Google Meet standalone web app. This Progressive Web App (PWA) has all the same features as Google Meet on the web, but as a stand-alone app, it’s easy to find, easy to use, and doesn’t require tab switching, streamlining your workflow.

The Google Meet web app runs on all devices with Google Chrome browser version 73 or later, regardless of operating system. This means that Google Meet can run on Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, and Linux devices. Especially useful for Chromebook users.

The web app can be downloaded and installed from the Chrome browser. It’s important to note that the app will not be available until it is installed on the user’s device. Google will also display a pop-up in the upper right corner of the main Google Meet opening page to try out the Google Meet web app. You can press the install button that appears in the pop-up, or close it if you already have a web app.

Google said the app will be rolled out gradually. Users will be able to download within 15 days. This web app is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as users with personal Google accounts.

