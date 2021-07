Google Founder Retreats Further Retreat With $ 1 Billion Share Sale

Google’s founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have sold more than $ 1 billion in shares since May, according to an OpenInsider submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the two wealthiest people in the world. Has become a little wealthier in the last few months. And reported by CNBC on Friday (July 30th).

Brin has sold over $ 610 million in Class A and Class C shares, while Page has sold over $ 462 million in shares since spring. They last sold Google shares in 2017, when a previously submitted transaction plan expired.

Page left the role of CEO of Alphabet in 2019 and took over the company to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The position of Alphabet President Brins was eliminated when he quit his job at the same time. Both remain members of the board and control 51% of Alphabets’ voting shares.

Alphabet reported record revenue in the second quarter of 2021, and the company’s revenue increased 62% to $ 62 billion. These numbers include YouTube’s $ 7 billion in revenue, an increase of 84% over the last 12 months.

Despite the newly discovered profitability, Chief Business Officer Philip Schindler said YouTube has long been used as a shopping and learning destination for unpacking videos, product reviews, makeup tutorials, and more. I am. But now, Sindler said shoppers are increasingly turning to platforms for ideas and inspiration to help them decide what to buy.

Many shopping features are already underway and we are serious about making it easier for users to find and buy directly on YouTube.

Increasing e-commerce activity has not only lifted Google’s boats, but also increased the income and revenues of thousands of individuals who make a living from corporate networks and ecosystems.

Google has also recognized the benefits of new efforts to make online shopping easier and more affordable to pursue online advertising. In addition to long-term investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, the company will upgrade its graph search results this quarter to extend its free listings to millions of merchants on Shopify and other platforms. I spent a lot of money.

