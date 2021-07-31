The endwalker sage job icon has been changed to avoid trypophobia triggers





news

Square Enix has announced that the job icon for the new Sage Job in FINAL FANTASY XIV Extended Endwalker has changed.

Published July 30, 2021 Giuseppe Nerva

Square Enix today announced that the job icon for the new sage job previously introduced in FINAL FANTASY XIV’s enhanced Endwalker has changed.

Apparently, the old design (which you can find here at your own risk due to the impact) was influenced by trypophobia, which dislikes the sight of irregular patterns and clusters of small holes and bumps. It turns out that it is being disturbed by the user.

Today, I learned directly from producer and director Naoki Yoshida that the design has been changed to look up.

You can read the full message below:

About sage job icon

Now, I would like to share some news about the new sage work icon recently published on Endwalker’s special site.

When I released new details on Sage and Reaper on a special site, I didn’t think they were particularly big exposures and I included their icons as well. However, soon after receiving feedback from players around the world, the sage icon made them uncomfortable or afraid.

This disgust is known as trypophobia, and those who have it feel disgust and phobia when they see small holes or clusters of bumps. The severity of the reaction varies from person to person, and what causes it in some may not be so in others.

But despite such differences, you have given us your serious feedback, and there is still time to change things. We decided to redesign the sage icon, considering that the job icon will be prominent in the game and will also appear in the product.

Design concept

The design concept has not changed and the icon is based on the four Nuris forming the sage weapon. Holes in the original design were added for more detail, but eventually appeared as a cluster. To address this issue, the new icon reduces holes while emphasizing the design concept. This will inevitably make a comparison and some may prefer the original. However, we believe that such a design will grow as you work and seek understanding when heading to the Endwalker.

By the way, the new FINAL FANTASY XIV Extended Endwalker will be released on November 23, 2021 for PS5, PS4, and PC. Benchmarks including male VIERA character creation have been released for PC.

If you want to know more about it, you can check the extended trailer and reaping work release, as well as the male VIERA, location, and release date.

You can also see lots of official screenshots and art, original announcements, lots of early details, and the first official screenshots and art.

If you’re new to FINAL FANTASY XIV, it’s currently available for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC. The upgrade to PS5 is provided free of charge to those who own the PS4 version.

You can also read the latest interviews with producer and director Naoki Yoshida, composer Masayoshi Soken, and Shadowbringers reviews.

Recently, Mr. Yoshida has celebrated his 10th anniversary as a director and producer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://twinfinite.net/2021/07/final-fantasy-xiv-endwalker-sage-icon-trypophobia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos