Google may have achieved a scientific breakthrough: Time Crystal





Eureka! A research team featuring dozens of scientists working with Google’s quantum computing lab may have created the world’s first crystal in a quantum computer.

It’s news that makes you want to jump up and have a happy dance.

These scientists may have created a whole new level of matter. I will do my best to explain what that means and why I personally believe that this is the most important scientific advancement in our lives.

However, for the sake of clarity, we first need to create two points.

Time crystals are a concept that is very difficult to understand and even more difficult to explain. The Google team may have created a time crystal. This is a pre-print survey and has not yet been fully peer reviewed. The legitimacy cannot be assured until the rest of the scientific community has time to review and replicate the study. What is a time crystal?

Colloquially, it’s a big problem for Sir Isaac Newton.

Time crystals are a new stage of matter. For simplicity, imagine an ice cube.

Placing ice in a glass of water introduces two separate entities (ice and liquid water) into each other at two different temperatures.

Everyone knows that the water gets cold (so put ice in it). Over time, the ice becomes warmer and turns into water. In the end, just drink a glass of room temperature water.

This process is called thermal equilibrium.

Most people are familiar with Newton’s first law of movement. This means that stationary objects tend to be stationary and their movements tend to keep moving.

An important side effect of this law of physics is that it means that perpetual motion is classically impossible.

According to classical physics, the universe is constantly moving towards entropy. In other words, if you isolate the ice cubes and a glass of water at room temperature from all other external forces, the water will always melt the ice cubes.

The entropy of the system remains the same whenever there are no processes and increases whenever there are processes.

Stars explode in our universe, black holes are sucked in, and the people who illuminate things in the chemical process of fire are constantly increasing entropy.

Except for time crystals. Time crystals don’t mind what Newton or anyone else is thinking. They are law violators and captivators. Theoretically, entropy can be maintained even when used in a process.

What do you mean

Think of familiar crystals, such as snowflakes. Snowflakes are not beautiful because each one is unique. It is also an attractive layer that almost breaks the laws of physics.

Crystal structures are formed in the physical world because they want the atoms in them to be at specific exact points, whatever the basic scientific reason.

It’s a really weird word to use when talking about atoms. Im certainly does not mean that they are sensory, but it is difficult to explain the tendency towards crystal structure in summaries such as reasons.

Time crystals are a new stage of matter, simply like having snowflakes that constantly circulate back and forth between two different configurations. One moment is a 7-point grid, the next is a 10-point grid, or whatever.

The amazing thing about time crystals is that they don’t lose or use energy as they move back and forth between two different configurations.

Time crystals can survive the energy process without sacrificing entropy. The reason they are called thyme crystals is that they can take the cake and eat it.

They can eat the whole cake and then quickly return to holding the cake, which in theory can be done forever.

Most importantly, you can do this within a separate system. That is, they can magically recreate the cake over and over again without consuming fuel or energy.

who cares? What does this mean to me?

Literally everyone needs to care. As I wrote in 2018, Time Crystal could be a miracle quantum computing need.

From teleportation to warp drive, from artificial food synthesizers to perpetual motion machines that can power the world without burning fuel or using energy, for almost every technology of the distant future that humans can imagine. , Requires a quantum computing system.

Quantum computers can solve really difficult problems. Unfortunately, they are fragile. It’s even harder to build them, keep them, let them do something, and interpret the consequences they give. This is due to what is called decoherence, which acts like entropy.

Qubits, computer bits in the quantum world, share the funky features of quantum mechanics and behave differently when observed and when left untouched. This kind of thing makes direct measurement of qubit state (reading computer output) difficult.

But time crystals want to be consistent. Therefore, placing them inside a quantum computer and using them to run computer processes can perform a very important function of ensuring quantum coherence.

[Greetings Humanoids! Did you know we have a newsletter all about AI and quantum computing? You can subscribe to itright here]

So has Google solved quantum computing?

No no no no no. Don’t get me wrong. This is a baby step. This is an early study. This was the first person Antonie van Leeuwenhoek used a microscope to magnify a drop of water.

What Google has potentially done is to prove that humans can make time crystals. In the researcher’s own words:

These results establish a scalable approach for studying the non-equilibrium phase of matter on current quantum processors.

Basically they believe they proved the concept, so it’s time to see what they can do with it.

So why is this so exciting?

Time crystals are always theoretical. And always, I mean: since 2012 when they were first hypothesized.

If Google actually created a time crystal, it could accelerate the quantum computing breakthrough timeline from what it probably never had, perhaps within decades.

At the tremendous, super-optimistic end of things, we were able to see the creation of a warp drive that worked in our lifetime. Imagine traveling to the edge of Mars or the solar system and returning to Earth in time to catch the evening news.

And even for more realistic and conservative purposes, it’s not hard to imagine quantum computing-based chemistry and drug discovery that will lead to universally effective cancer treatments.

This may be the big Eureka that we all have been waiting for. I can’t wait to see what happens in peer review.

For more information, see this Google treatise. And if researchers are looking for technical details to the scientific details of what they’ve achieved in the lab, this piece of Quanta Magazine by Natalie Wolchover is a bee’s knee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenextweb.com/news/google-may-have-achieved-breakthrough-time-crystals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos