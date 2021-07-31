Google removed Rs 154,000 content from May to June in India





Google received 71,148 complaints from individual users in India in May and June. As a result, more than Rs 154,000 content has been removed, according to the company’s latest monthly transparency report.

The number of complaints received from individual users in India in June was 36,265, leading to 83,613 removal actions. Both numbers were higher than the levels seen in May.

In addition to user reports, Google also removed more than Rs 116,000 content in May and June as a result of auto-detection, according to a report released Friday.

A US-based company made these disclosures as part of its compliance with Indian IT regulations that came into force on May 26.

In its first report, Google said in April this year it received more than 27,700 complaints from individual Indian users about infringement of local laws and personal rights, and 59,350 contents were removed.

Google said on Friday that it received 34,883 complaints in May from individual users in India via a designated mechanism, with 71,132 removal actions as a result of user complaints.

He added that these complaints were related to third-party content that appeared to violate local law or personal rights on Google’s SSMI (Important Social Media Mediator) platform.

Content deletion is done in several categories, including copyright (70,365), trademarks (753), counterfeiting (5), other legal (4), avoidance (3), and raw sexual content (2). I was broken.

Google may specify multiple items for which a single complaint may be related to the same or different content, and each unique URL for a particular complaint is considered an individual “item” to be deleted. I explained that it will be done.

In June, Google received 36,265 complaints from individual users. This is the most common ever. Due to user complaints in the same month, 83,613 contents were deleted.

Content deleted in June was in the same category as in May. Copyright segments include Deleted Content (83,054), Trademarks (532), Counterfeiting (14), Avoidance (4), Other Legal (2), Raw Sexual Content (1), Defamation (1) Occupied the maximum number of.

In June, three pieces of content were removed in the spoofing category, and a court order removed two pieces of content.

Under the new IT regulations, large digital platforms with more than 5 million users will need to publish monthly compliance reports detailing the complaints they receive and the actions taken in response to them. ..

The report should also include a number of specific communication links or pieces of information that the intermediary has deleted or disabled access for proactive monitoring performed using automated tools. I have.

According to the report, Google removed 6,34,357 content in May and 5,26,866 in June as a result of auto-detection.

This data is a new addition to the compliance report.

Talking about auto-detection, Google said it would invest heavily in fighting harmful content online, use technology to detect it, and remove it from its platforms (including YouTube).

“This includes using an auto-detection process on some products to prevent the spread of harmful content such as child sexual abuse and violent extremist content. Auto-detection guideline We can act faster and more accurately to implement our policies, “the company said. OK.

These delete actions can delete content or terminate access to Google services by malicious users.

The company said the amount of auto-detection would be nearly 10 times higher than user complaints.

Google has been publishing a transparency report since 2010, providing details of government requests to remove content every two years. The company also reports quarterly on YouTube content removal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/news/report/google-removed-83613-items-in-june-in-india/20210730.htm

