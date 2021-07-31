What are Alexa’s Amazon Kids? How can I turn it on?





The best smart speakers can be a useful tool for kids, from helping with homework to chatting with family and friends and listening to their favorite music and audiobooks.

The built-in voice assistant is great for education and keeping kids entertained, but if you use Amazon’s voice assistant to keep it on your device, your kids can stumble on something inappropriate. I am worried that.

You can’t supervise them 24/7, so how to strike the right balance between keeping them safe and getting them to benefit from Alexas expertise. Can you do it?

That’s where Alexa’s Amazon Kids comes in. Free services allow you to limit when you can access Alexa, what Alexa skills you can use, and block explicit lyrics when listening to Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify.

First launched in the United States in September 2020, Amazon Kids on Alexa is now available in the United Kingdom as well.

What are Alexa’s Amazon Kids?

As mentioned earlier, Alexa’s Amazon Kids is a free parental control service that allows you to set a time limit on when and how long you can use your smart speaker when you turn it on.

You can also suspend access to your device at any time. Great for children who want to focus on eating dinner instead of operating a voice assistant.

It incorporates the new Echo Dot Kids smart speaker and costs $ 59.99 / 59.99 pounds (about AU $ 80) and is available in Tiger or Panda themes. However, if you have an existing Echo smart speaker at home, such as Amazon Echo (2020), Amazon Echo Dot (2020), or even Amazon Echo 1st Generation, you can enable Amazon Kids on Alexa from the Alexa app.

If your child subscribes to Amazon Kids +, you have unlimited access to audiobooks, apps, games, and TV shows for your child. It can also be used with Amazon Echo smart speakers. However, you can only use content that is audible, not visual. Available.

We talked to Amazon and found that Alexa and Amazon Kids +’s Amazon Kids didn’t work on Amazon’s smart displays such as the Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) and Echo Show 10. Amazon told Tech Radar that it couldn’t reveal the following: This will change in the future.

Alexa’s Amazon Kids offers more than just the ability to set usage limits. I noticed that when I enabled Amazon Kids, the Alexas tone was softer and the language I used was more child-friendly.

For example, when I asked Alexa to make a joke when Amazon Kids was enabled, he responded with a joke, “Tickle a weird bone.”

A lot of stories and jokes according to age were provided. With Alexa’s Amazon Kids turned on, Alexa was also able to provide spelling and definitions and answer math questions, but you can do this in normal mode as well.

But importantly, voice purchases are disabled by default, so don’t forget to switch this option in the Alexa app when you have kids.

Alexa’s Amazon Kids also helps prevent tracks where explicit lyrics are played. When I requested a taunting track from Fatboy Slim’s album “Weave Come a Long Way Baby,” I was impressed that it wasn’t possible.

However, I was able to play a lot of free friendly tracks in explicit language from Kylie Minogue, Justin Timberlake, and even some Disney records.

With voice calls enabled, your child can use the Echo smart speaker to communicate with other Amazon smart speakers at home, or call a friend who has an Echo speaker (friends Alexa app). If assigned as an approved contact through)

Finally, you can use the Alexa app or the Parent Dashboard, accessible from Amazon’s website, to limit the apps and Alexa skills you can use when Amazon Kids is enabled, so your child can use smart home gadgets and also. Check the skills used while Alexa’s Amazon Kids was enabled.

How do I turn on Amazon Kids on Alexa?

To turn on Amazon Kids on Alexa, open the Alexa app on your smartphone or table and open the Alexa app.[デバイス]Select a tab. Tap Echo & Alexa, then select the device on which you want to install parental controls.

Select the settings icon from the upper right corner and select “Amazon Kids” from the options displayed. Move the slider to the on position.

If you don’t already have an Amazon device, you can add a profile for each child to your household here. In addition to adding a name and selecting an icon, you also need to add a date of birth, which provides age-appropriate content and response.

If they own (well, control) an Amazon device, the profile will be displayed automatically and you will need to select it from the given list.

Only one child at a time can use Echo with Amazon Kids enabled, but you can easily switch profiles in the parent dashboard.

After you enable Amazon Kids in the Alexa app, you still need to ask Alexa to open Amazon Kids on the device itself. Otherwise, it behaves as if there were no parental controls.

I also asked Alexa on my device to turn off Amazon Kids and return to normal mode. This is just in case a cheeky kid thinks he can’t bypass parental controls, but Alexa just asks the adult, saying it won’t help.

If you’re an adult and want to bring your Amazon Echo smart speaker back to a perfect child-friendly state, you’ll need to disable it in the app.

