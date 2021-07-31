How Games Workshop has grown to be more profitable than Google | Board games





It started in a small apartment in western London, where three friends sold board games and doujinshi by mail order. Games Workshop is now more valuable than Marks & Spencer and Asos and more profitable than Google.

This week, the Nottingham-based company that produces the Warhammer fantasy role-playing brand announced that all workers will receive a 5,000 bonus after a surge in sales and profits during the pandemic.

The company, run by former accountant Kevin Launtree, who avoided the press, counts Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel and superman Ed Sheeran in his army of fans. In an Instagram post during lockdown last year, he confessed his love for Warhammer and his reliance on collecting small dolls from Games Workshop, describing them as cracks in plastic.

The company was founded over 40 years ago when friends John Peake, Ian Livingstone, and Steve Jackson started creating their own wooden board games and game newsletters. They found their feet when American creators of Dungeons & Dragons asked them to become the first British distributors of role-playing games.

The first Games Workshop store opened in Hammersmith in 1978 and began producing miniature wargaming models in 1983, creating Warhammer in a bloodthirsty battle between orcs and elves.

From the latest toy soldiers who combine science fiction with the fantasy world of elves and orcs, Warhammer is now the global brand behind books, video games, magazines, animations and planned television shows. The company has 523 shops around the world where fans can learn to model and paint, or play games.

Collectors build great power in miniature plastic game models. This can cost more than 100 each. Miniatures can consist of hundreds of pieces that need to be combined and then painted in a color such as meat or bone.

Customers use a tape measure to play Warhammer at the London Games Workshop Store in London.Photo: Alami

It can be used to play clashes on the tabletop battlefield at home or at an event, but some fans don’t play and instead compete to show off the creative version of the model.

The long history of game folklore is another source of revenue for books, magazines and online content that continue to inform fans. The group is working with the American producer of The X-Files, Franks Potnitz, to develop a live-action science fiction and fantasy television series, Eisenhorn.

According to the latest account, the company had sales of 361 million last year and an operating margin of 43%, which is above the margin of about 25% for Google owner Alphabet Groups.

Designing, manufacturing, and selling most of our products in-house means that the group does not have to pass profit reductions to third parties such as factory owners and retailers.

Game Workshop stock price.Photo: Refinitiv

In recent weeks, news of the company’s success has led some former workers to raise concerns about the low wages of the creative army, who devise games and design new miniatures. Everyone dissatisfied with the treatment seems to have moved a few years ago, and the company now pays regular profit bonuses and offers regular staff a stock-saving scheme.

Livingstone, who just wrote a book at an early age, states that Warhammer’s success is a metaverse to the world where fans can completely immerse themselves.

Games Workshops White Dwarf Magazine began writing about the role-playing games that its founders loved and turned out to be a genius blow that helped create demand from an avid fan base.

Traditionally a simple toy soldier has become a hobby. You can always buy something, whether it’s a miniature, a can of paint, or a rulebook, he says.

Livingston, who sold his stake in Games Workshop in 1991 and is now chairman of Sumo Group, a British video game developer, said the group also benefited from the rise of otaku culture. .. Of Google and Facebook. The internet has also made it easier for potential fans of complex games to find each other and learn how to play.

According to consumer data company Statista, the global desktop gaming sector in which Warhammer participates is worth $ 12 billion (8.6 billion) by 2023, up from $ 7.2 billion in 2017 and new. Entertainers can raise money from enthusiasts through platforms such as: Kickstarter.

At least 10,000 game fans are expected to come down to the Birmingham NEC Conference Center this weekend for the UK Games Expo for the first time in two years, with more than 200 exhibitors showing off their games.

Kate Evans of Games Expo said: We see more and more families coming in every year. People are looking for more and more sociable quality time for people to talk to each other for your money.

In recent years, interest in table games has not only increased interest in home activities during pandemics, but also in the Netflix drama “Stranger Things,” whose character is a fan of Dungeons and Dragons, and on the tabletop with Will Wheaton facing the front. ..

We were said to be geeks, geeks, or anoraks to be looked down upon. Livingstone says it’s pretty cool now. Board games have a big resurgence. People enjoy social enjoyment and communication with people, stabbing each other behind them.

