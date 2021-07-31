Google Home Routines: How to Set Custom Commands and Responses





Custom routines allow you to perform multiple tasks with a single command in Google Home, Nest Mini, Nest Hub, or the Google Assistant on your smartphone.

Sometimes, when you’re in a bad mood and stumbled out of bed, you can use a little extra help to start your morning. Thanks to a feature called routines, you can say “Hey, Google, Good morning” and start your day with the Google Assistant on your Google Home ($ 99 target) smart speaker. All appointments are under one command.

Routines help the Google Assistant respond like a well-trained human assistant. You can program an AI-powered voice assistant to turn on smart lights, play music, and switch the connected thermostat up and down. Pre-programmed options like the Good Morning routine can be great, but you can also create your own tailored custom commands and responses.

To use the routine, you need a device with the Google Home app and Google Assistant. This app is available for iOS and Android. The Google Assistant is built into the latest Android smartphones such as the Pixel 5 and the rumored Pixel 6. Routines also work with smart speakers such as the original Google Home and the new Nest Mini ($ 35 for Best Buy), and smart displays such as Nest Hub ($ 90 for Best). Purchase), or tablet or iPhone ($ 599 for Apple) if you downloaded the Google Assistant. You can also use Google’s Pixel Buds to access the Google Assistant.

Routines work on smart displays.

How to program custom routines for Tyler Lizenby / CNET Google Assistant

Open the app, log in with your Google account, and at the top[ルーチン]A button is displayed. Tap to see a list of preset options. Tap one to start the operation. These are great options for understanding what you can do with your routine.At the bottom[ルーチンの管理]Click to start customizing. This menu also shows a list of the same presets. Here you can customize each of these presets to your liking, or start your own preset from scratch.

We’ll discuss custom routine options, but they all also exist in presets. To create your own[ルーチンの追加]Click. Here you will see fields for commands, dates and times, assistant actions, and media. In the command, enter the phrase used to trigger all subsequent actions.

Maybe your command is “it’s training time” because you want a routine when you’re ready for training. You can also add another phrasing in this menu. Please note that the Google Assistant does not respond well to questions. Instead of noticing that you are triggering the routine, search for the answer itself. For best results, match the command to a statement or phrase.

The second field allows you to set the date and time so that you can schedule the routine to trigger automatically. Your smart home can work without any input from you.

In the next section, you need to tell your Google Assistant what you want to do. The options are fairly wide and include almost anything that the Google Assistant can do when you run individual commands.Always because there is a problem with unlimited options[アクションの追加]Click and then[人気のあるアクションの参照]Go to the tab to get the idea. Select the check box you want to trigger your smart home to get information and more.

Scroll to the bottom to see your custom response. Click the “Say something” checkbox, press the gear icon, and enter what you want to tell the Google Assistant. If you want your Google Assistant to provide you with a backup when you make a joke or ask your child to sleep, you can. Check out the video above to see the actual custom response.

With the Google Assistant Set, you can add media to end your daily life with music, news, and podcasts. You can adjust the order of the selected options.

Thanks to the routine, you can take advantage of Nest Mini even more by turning Google Assistant into a customized personal assistant. Below is a list of your favorite devices with the Google Assistant built-in and tips for getting the most out of your smart speakers.

If you’re having trouble with your routine, check out our guide to nailing your morning routine and a list of other Google routines for every part of the day. And if you’re curious about how to automate your smart home, you can see how to turn on the lights automatically when you get home.

