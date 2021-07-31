The perfect last-minute gift idea to surprise your BFF





When we were kids, Friendship Day was about wearing bracelets, but soon we came to catch up with them on lunch and dinner days! Friendship is a long-lasting bond, so you don’t have to meet for years. If you want to let your friends know how special they are to you, let them know with the help of some special gifts you can send to them. With so many options for responding to last-minute requests, it’s never too late to do this right thing. The idea of ​​a last-minute gift on Friendship Day will definitely strike their hearts. We have curated a list of gifts that you can send to your friends to relive those best memories!

Gift Guide Groove On the Go Just Before Friendship Day

Life is always imperfect without music, and when they understand what surprises you have for them, we are confident that our friends are in Cloud Nine!

1. Apple AirPods Pro

These sleek, transparent and classic AirPods are the best gifts your friends can give. It’s time for your friends to enjoy the best grooves in their world with active noise canceling.

2. Boat air dope waterproof headphones

These are wireless earphones that can be instantly and automatically paired with your device. Choose from three stylish colors with battery capacity to enjoy up to 3.5 hours of audio experience on a single charge. Your friends will be impressed with your efforts!

Binji all day long

Who doesn’t like streaming your favorite movies and making a fuss all day long? It’s a weekend and some snacks really need to be carted!

1. Slurrp Farm Mighty Munch

This perfect snack is for all ages. There are three delicious flavors: cheese and herbs, spicy tomatoes, and chocolate. These non-fried puffs are 100% natural and made from the highest quality supergrains such as Ragi and Joire. A delicious snack to eat on the monsoon weekend!

2. Cornitos Party Pack

Every party needs a rock star to bang it, if your friends spotlight at all your parties, give them a snack that fits their lifestyle.This party pack is perfect for every party moment in your life

3. Pipopelli-Peri Popcorn

The blockade taught us the importance of spending a fulfilling time with family and friends. Spend the day with your friends. Put on your pajamas, play the movie on the screen and enjoy the popcorn tub.

At home beauty care

It’s a tough time for everyone, and nothing beats some self-satisfaction times. Take care of their well-being by astonishing your friends and letting them indulge in some thorough self-rejuvenation sessions.

1. Kaya Signature Face Therapy at Home Facial Kit

This 9-step facial regimen offers a luxurious facial experience from the comfort of your home. The product is infused with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory tea tree oil and witch hazel. Niacinamide regulates the production of sebum, leaving the skin clear and moisturized.

2. Lakmé Vitamin C + Night Cream

Thanks to this night cream, when you wake up with bright skin every morning, you can experience a truly magical sensation! A cream containing shea butter and mulmul butter gives the skin smoothness, maintains its natural elasticity, and leads to soft and supple skin.

3. Ends Closet Rose Hydrating Cream

Rose has a very light texture and is easily absorbed by the skin. Rose cream keeps the skin supple and gives a boost to quench thirst. An ultra-light moisturizing cream penetrates deep into the skin, giving it the strong moisturization it needs without becoming greasy.

