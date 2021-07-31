DVIDS-News-NPS Launches New Certificate Program for Implementation of Technical Changes





The Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) has taken a major step in developing the ability of leaders to bring new technologies to the fleet.

The university has launched a new certification program called “Implementing Technical Change” in this academic quarter to help technology professionals lead policy development and hone the skillsets that are essential to driving organizational change. With an emphasis on leader empowerment, accreditation aims to synchronize intellectual, communication, and policy skills with complex technological changes.

Human resource development, education and management for emerging technologies and the cyber workforce are the basic themes of the Secretary of the Navy. [strategic] Dr. Britta Hale, assistant professor of computer science at the NPS and architect of the new program, creates documentation and plans, but the impact of that investment is on communication, strategy, and leading skill sets from these domains. It depends on the technical experts you have. The NPS is empowering not only engineers but also technology leaders ahead of this challenge.

In an era defined by rapid technological advances and new capabilities of peers, proactive technological and cyberspace response is paramount. Among them, the ability to bring intellectual capital as well as beans and bullets will be a decisive factor in maintaining the strategic advantage of the United States.

The NPS Implementation Technology Change Certificate facilitates this by teaching students the ability to advocate highly specialized knowledge to a wide audience, both above and below the decision ladder.

The NPS has a strong track record of designing, analyzing, and customizing DoD’s innovative technology solutions in all domains and in today’s era, which spans topics such as cyber, artificial intelligence, and space systems. Hale says there is. However, if there is no transition of effect, the value of know-how development will be neutralized. Influencing requires knowledge, as well as effective communication and domain-customized leadership.

To achieve this, the new certification program requires two core courses: Communication for Managers (GB3012) and a new course advocating emerging technologies (CS4926). The offer of this new course enables deeper diving to effectively convey expertise in the subject area in a way that is readily accessible to non-technical audiences.

In addition, there are two choices: Cyber ​​Policy and Strategy (CY4410), Innovation Leadership (CS4925), Military and Technology Changes (DA4101), and Planned Change Management (MN4125) or Change Management (GB4015) in complex organizations. I need a course.

In summary, the certificate program is truly interdisciplinary in nature and is intentionally designed to support students in all technical disciplines. The need for this arose from witnessing students struggling to explain his work to professors from outside his field, Hale explained.

The students gave a very nice and authoritative presentation, but it didn’t work. The professor wasn’t sure why he or DON needed to care about it. On the other hand, as someone familiar with the quality and results of student research, I would have advocated it to the highest level for mandatory reading. It was very important. It could have a significant impact on the Pentagon’s cybersecurity regime.

Hale said the fact that the presentation did not produce the intended results was based on how it was communicated, not on the quality or potential impact of science.

With this potential issue in mind, she began observing students and war center experts. She has seen many times they devote themselves to technological progress, but only faced a backlash against technological changes and in some cases even ignored them.

For this reason, Hale developed a course for advocating technological change, and then combined strategies and leadership efforts to formalize the certificate of implementation of technological change. Overall, this process took almost a year to ensure proper topics and coverage, and student learning flexibility.

We provide the Navy with practical talent as well as talent, Hale said.

