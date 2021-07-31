COVID-19 Neurological complications, technological innovation, etc.





Patients with neurological conditions such as PD, Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and all-cause dementia have been shown to be at increased severity and mortality for COVID-19 disease in previous studies, highlighted by Neurology Live. Studies have shown that if the neurological condition is due to the virus, the risk of patient mortality and dysfunction can also be significantly increased.

Individuals with neurological complications of COVID-19 have been shown to be older, on average more than twice as long as hospitalized, and discharged to subacute rehabilitation facilities more often than normal patients. Also became expensive.

In particular, a study presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference this week showed that brain fog, a long-term neurological symptomatology of COVID-19, may increase the risk of developing AD.

Integration of new technologies in advanced PD management

In a peer exchange series entitled “Advanced Parkinson’s Disease Recognition and Management” by Neurology Live, panelists discussed the use of technology in advanced PD management and how to optimally integrate these devices into practice.

Panelists worked on an approach to incorporating technology into PD management and mentioned two ways: using wearable technology and using smart homes. Smart homes, which work by installing devices in the home to track patient motor behavior, were considered an approach currently under investigation.

In addition, attention was focused on the use of deep brain stimulation and intracerebral sensing. This may open up the possibility of adaptive devices to change or administer doses based on the patient’s dopamine levels.

Causes of the most common form of PD identified

A recent study by researchers at the University of Copenhagen found that sporadic PD, the most common form of PD, is caused by blockade of pathways that regulate mitochondria.

It has been pointed out that this obstruction, published in Molecular Psychiatry, is caused by dysregulation of immune genes, especially type 1 interferon, leading to the gradual death of neurons, leading to the development of PD and associated dementia.

Following their findings, researchers said they hoped the study would serve as a catalyst for further research into obstruction and how to counteract it. In addition, future studies conducted by their team will focus on how pathways contribute to neuronal homeostasis and survival, and how their dysregulation causes neuronal cell death. rice field.

