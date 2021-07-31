Government Brings Sandes Instant Messaging App to Compete WhatsApp





Sandes, an instant messaging platform and an alternative to WhatsApp, has been launched in India. The center announced on Friday that domestic messaging apps will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.Read Also-Happy Friendship Day 2021: How to Send Friendship Day Wish Stickers to WhatsApp

According to a CNBC TV18 report, Electronics and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar quoted the app in a written reply at Lok Sabha on July 30th. Mobile apps are said to have been hosted only on government infrastructure. Like WhatsApp, users can use the “Sandes” app by entering a valid mobile number and email ID. Currently, this app is only used by government officials and agencies linked to it.Read Also-How to Archive Chats on WhatsApp with Easy Steps

“Sandes is an open source-based, secure cloud-enabled platform. It is hosted on government and government infrastructure, ensuring that control is left to government only. One-on-one and group. Features include messaging, file and media sharing, audio-video calling, e-gov application integration, etc. Available in the Google Play Store and App Store, “Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at CNBCTV18. ..Read also-WhatsApp’s upcoming features that allow users to transfer chats from iOS to Android

According to the outlet, the government came up with the idea of ​​a homemade instant messaging app during his first tenure. The IT department behind the development of this app, the National Informatics Center (NIC), released the first version of Sandes on August 20th. However, according to the report, the government planned to move the project quickly during the pandemic.

In particular, this move follows WhatsApp spats through end-to-end encryption and new IT rules. In the wake of a clash with social media networks, the government reportedly decided to pursue and launch “homemade apps and software to develop an ecosystem of Indian products.”

The Sandes app is now integrated with NIC Email, DigiLocker, and e-office. According to the Google Play Store description, the app supports end-to-end encrypted messaging, encrypted backups, and encrypted OTP services. The privacy and data policy complies with the rules and regulations of GoI (Government of India). The app store states that government employees need to contact the ministry’s node representative for confirmation. Although the app is strictly aimed at civil servants (which is likely to protect sensitive data), it is not yet known when the government will release the app to the general public.

