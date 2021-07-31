How to pair AirPods with iPhone, iPad, MacBook and other Apple devices





AirPods Pro with third-party eartips.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

Congratulations on your new pair of AirPods! They will change the way you look at wired earphones forever. It’s been quite popular since Apple first introduced AirPods in 2016. We’ve also seen some upgrades to Apple’s wireless earphones over the years, and we’re looking forward to a new iteration of AirPods at the next event of the tech giant this fall. The rumored AirPods 3 can share features with the AirPods Pro, including spatial audio support, replaceable tips, and a small charging case.

Read more: Three AirPods upgrades you want Apple to do in 2021

All apple

CNET’s Apple Report Newsletter provides news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac and software.

Pairing your AirPods with all your Apple devices will probably take 3 seconds. seriously. You can use regular AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max. They all use the same pairing process. Then add features such as stable battery life, impressive range, and audio sharing. It’s clear why so many people are using AirPods.

Here’s how to connect your AirPods to all your Apple devices:

After opening the AirPods box, unlock your iPhone and open the AirPods charging case next to your iPhone (you can also do this on your iPad). Do nothing else. After a second or two, you’ll see a pop-up asking if you want to connect your AirPods to your iPhone.[接続]Tap. After a few seconds, a pop-up will show the current battery level of your AirPods and charging case.

Yeah, it’s that easy.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

that’s it! Apple will automatically pair your AirPods with a Mac, Apple TV, Apple Watch, or iPad linked to your Apple ID.

If you have an iPad nearby, swipe down from the upper right corner of the screen to open Control Center and tap the AirPlay button. You should see AirPods as an option. On your Mac, you can open the Control Center (assuming you have Big Sur installed) and do the same.

It’s too easy.

Now that your AirPods are connected, you need to make sure you know all the tricks of your AirPods. There are guides for standard AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/how-to-pair-airpods-to-your-iphone-ipad-macbook-and-any-other-apple-device/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos